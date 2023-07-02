United States USMNT star Christian Pulisic reportedly wants move to AC Milan, turning down Lyon Updated Jul. 3, 2023 3:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The competition for Christian Pulisic may be heating up, but the United States men's national team star has signaled where he wants to go.

Pulisic is expected to request a move to AC Milan and turn down Lyon after agreeing to terms on a deal with the Italian club, ESPN reported Monday. AC Milan and Lyon have reportedly been the top two contenders to land Pulisic in a transfer from Chelsea.

Lyon, which finished fifth in the French Ligue 1 last season, made the most aggressive opening bid at $27.2 million, which is how much Chelsea is reportedly hoping to get back for the 24-year-old winger. However, a "significant portion" of Lyon's offer is made up of add-ons, according to ESPN. Lyon is owned by American businessman John Textor, who also owns English Premier League side Crystal Palace, Brazil's Botafogo, and Belgium's RWD Molenbeek. All clubs are part of Textor's multi-club group Eagle Football.

Milan is expected to improve its €15 million (about $16.4 million) opening offer for Pulisic that was turned down by Chelsea, ESPN reported. Pulisic and the Italian giants agreed to personal terms on Friday, according to ESPN, but a fee was never discussed. Milan is determined to acquire Pulisic for less than the transfer fee Chelsea is asking for, according to a report Fabrizio Romano in June, but Lyon's bid makes that less likely. Chelsea paid a transfer fee of $65 million for Pulisic in 2019.

