USMNT's Yunus Musah will reportedly join Christian Pulisic at AC Milan

United States men's national team midfielder Yunus Musah will play alongside his compatriot Christian Pulisic at AC Milan next season after the Serie A club agreed to a $22 million transfer package with Musah's current club Valencia on Sunday, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano.

Pulisic signed his contract with Milan earlier this month. Musah will sign a five-year contract with Milan, per Romano.

Musah, a product of Arsenal's academy, has played with Valencia since 2019, when he signed with club as a 16-year-old. Though the now-20-year-old never broke out with the Spanish club, his performances at the international level raised his profile.

Musah has played 27 games with the USMNT since choosing to represent the Stars and Stripes over England in 2022, including all four games at the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup in Qatar, where he was a starter under Gregg Berhalter.

A transfer away from Valencia gives Musah the opportunity to start fresh and earn a consistent role at a club with a higher profile. He recorded five goals and three assists in 108 appearances for Valencia. Musah agreed to a contract with Milan last month and has been pushing for his release from Valencia in order to join the storied Italian side, according to Romano.

AC Milan is owned by American private investment firm RedBird Capital. The firm's founder, Gerry Cardinale, took charge of the club in the summer 2022, but he decided to be more in control of the club this season. Cardinale recently parted ways with the club's director Paolo Maldini, who was dealing with the transfer business until May, per CBS Sports.

