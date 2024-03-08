CONCACAF Nations League
USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie set to return from injury for Juventus ahead of national team games
CONCACAF Nations League

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie set to return from injury for Juventus ahead of national team games

Published Mar. 8, 2024 12:04 p.m. ET

United States midfielder Weston McKennie could return from injury this weekend, making it likely he will be available for the CONCACAF Nations League finals in two weeks.

It was thought McKennie would miss the matches at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium after dislocating his left shoulder while playing for Juventus last month.

However, the 25-year-old midfielder participated in part of Friday’s training session with the rest of the Juventus squad, and it is thought coach Massimiliano Allegri will call him up for Sunday’s match against Atalanta, as midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Carlos Alcaraz are still out injured.

The U.S. faces Jamaica in the Nations League semifinals on March 21 at AT&T Stadium, with the final three days later. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter is set to name his squad on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panama plays Mexico in the other semifinal.

Should CONCACAF AND CONMEBOL play more tournaments together?

Should CONCACAF AND CONMEBOL play more tournaments together?

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
CONCACAF Nations League
United States
Weston McKennie
share
Get more from CONCACAF Nations League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Women's Tournament Image Big Ten Women's TournamentBig Ten Men's Tournament Image Big Ten Men's Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes