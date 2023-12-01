FIFA Women's World Cup
Sweden fails to qualify for Olympics for first time ever, England remains in contention
FIFA Women's World Cup

Sweden fails to qualify for Olympics for first time ever, England remains in contention

Published Dec. 1, 2023 9:05 p.m. ET

Sweden's women's national team will not compete in the Summer Olympics for the first time ever after losing to Switzerland 1-0 in the UEFA Women's Nations League on Friday.

Switzerland took the lead in the sixth minute on a goal by Atlético Madrid forward Ana-Maria Crnogorčević. Sweden had a handful of opportunities to answer back, taking five shots on goal to Switzerland's three, but it was never able to find the back of the net despite having an attacking star in Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfö.

Sweden, FIFA's No. 1 ranked women's team, finished with the silver medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and the bronze medal at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

England narrowly avoided the same fate, coming back from down 2-0 to beat the Netherlands 3-2 on Thursday. Manchester United star Ella Toone's goal in the 91st minute sealed the win for the Lionesses after goals from Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp leveled the score. Juventus forward Lineth Beerensteyn scored both goals for the Dutch.

ADVERTISEMENT

England is now second in League A, Group 1 and has a good chance of representing team Great Britian at Paris 2024. It will play last-place Scotland on Tuesday.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Sweden
England
Summer Olympics
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Oregon vs. Washington live updates: Ducks on comeback trail in Pac-12 title game

Oregon vs. Washington live updates: Ducks on comeback trail in Pac-12 title game

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes