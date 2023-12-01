FIFA Women's World Cup Sweden fails to qualify for Olympics for first time ever, England remains in contention Published Dec. 1, 2023 9:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Sweden's women's national team will not compete in the Summer Olympics for the first time ever after losing to Switzerland 1-0 in the UEFA Women's Nations League on Friday.

Switzerland took the lead in the sixth minute on a goal by Atlético Madrid forward Ana-Maria Crnogorčević. Sweden had a handful of opportunities to answer back, taking five shots on goal to Switzerland's three, but it was never able to find the back of the net despite having an attacking star in Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfö.

Sweden, FIFA's No. 1 ranked women's team, finished with the silver medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and the bronze medal at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

England narrowly avoided the same fate, coming back from down 2-0 to beat the Netherlands 3-2 on Thursday. Manchester United star Ella Toone's goal in the 91st minute sealed the win for the Lionesses after goals from Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp leveled the score. Juventus forward Lineth Beerensteyn scored both goals for the Dutch.

England is now second in League A, Group 1 and has a good chance of representing team Great Britian at Paris 2024. It will play last-place Scotland on Tuesday.

