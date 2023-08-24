FIFA Women's World Cup
Nike making replica versions of Women's World Cup goalie jerseys available
Nike making replica versions of Women's World Cup goalie jerseys available

Published Aug. 24, 2023 3:10 p.m. ET

Women's soccer fans hoping to purchase replica versions of their favorite goalkeeper's kits from the Women's World Cup received good news on Thursday. 

Nike will make replica jerseys of select goalkeepers who played in the Women's World Cup available for sale, the company announced. 

"Nike has secured limited quantities of goalkeeper jerseys for England, U.S., France and the Netherlands to be sold through the Federation websites over the coming days," Nike said in a statement to Reuters. 

"We recognize that during the tournament we didn't serve those fans who wished to show their passion and support to the squad's goalkeepers. We are committed to retailing women's goalkeeping jerseys for major tournaments in the future."

Nike's decision to make replica jerseys of goalkeepers available followed scrutiny it received for not making any replica goalkeeper kits available during the Women's World Cup. The scrutiny reached its highest following the Women's World Cup final, in which England keeper Mary Earps made a save on a penalty kick in the loss to Spain. That save helped her earn the Golden Glove for the tournament.

Earps first stated her disappointment over Nike not making replica versions of her kit available for purchase prior to the Women's World Cup.

"For my own family and friends and loved ones not to be able to buy my shirt, I know that sounds like 'oh Mary, what a horrible problem', but on a personal level that is really hard," Earps said in July. "I have been trying to go through the correct channels as much as possible, which is why I have not spoken on it publicly. On a personal level, it is hugely hurtful. There has been an incredible rise in goalkeeping participation."

Following the final, an online petition was made to get Nike to reverse course. As of Thursday afternoon, the petition received over 150,000 signatures. 

FIFA Women's World Cup
England
Mary Earps
