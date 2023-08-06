FIFA Women's World Cup Netherlands seals quarters spot thanks to horrendous GK error Updated Aug. 6, 2023 12:40 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Netherlands powered into the World Cup quarterfinals aided by a terrible goalkeeping error from South Africa's Kaylin Swart – but will be forced to make do without controversial midfielder Danielle van de Donk in the next round.

Coming into this round of 16 clash at Sydney Football Stadium the Dutch were an overwhelming favorite against one of the group stage's surprise teams, but did not have things entirely their own way.

Jill Roord struck the European side's opener after just nine minutes but the floodgates did not open, and things remained relatively tight until midway through the second half.

That was when a straightforward shot from lively Dutch forward Lineth Beerensteyn somehow slipped through Swart's fingers and crept into the net, despite the keeper's attempt to recover.

There was no way back for South Africa and it led to yet another positive result for the Netherlands squad, which topped Group E ahead of the United States and has been one of the most fluid teams in the tournament.

However, the loss of van de Donk will be a significant blow when it takes on Spain in Wellington on Thursday (9 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), in one of the most anticipated games of the World Cup and with a semifinal spot on the line.

Van de Donk got scrappy during her team's 1-1 draw with the USA in the group, becoming involved in an altercation with Lindsey Horan that seemed to be the motivation for Horan's equalizing goal right afterward. However, her previous yellow card came not in that game, but in the 78th minute of the Dutch victory over Portugal.

When van de Donk lunged into a clumsy tackle here, with feet raised, it earned her a second yellow card of the event and an automatic one-game ban.

South Africa goes home with heads held high after a positive campaign capped off by an upset win over Italy to secure a position in the knockout part of the competition.

The Netherlands meanwhile, march onward, still believing it can equal – or even surpass – its 2019 run to the final.

