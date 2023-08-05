FIFA Women's World Cup
2023 Women's World Cup live updates: Netherlands clinging to 1-0 lead over South Africa
2023 Women's World Cup live updates: Netherlands clinging to 1-0 lead over South Africa

Updated Aug. 5, 2023 11:22 p.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Saturday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) with Group E winner the Netherlands taking on South Africa in a round of 16 clash at Sydney Football Stadium in Australia.

The Netherlands, which checked in at No. 2 in our latest World Cup power rankings, won its group thanks to a 1-0 victory over Portugal, a 1-1 draw against the heavyweight United States, and a 7-0 drubbing of Vietnam in its group stage finale. Meanwhile, South Africa advanced to this stage thanks to a dramatic 3-2 upset over Italy on Thursday — the country's first-ever World Cup victory.

Despite the different pedigrees, the Dutch are getting everything they can handle from South Africa so far.

Follow our live coverage below!

Netherlands vs. South Africa 

SECOND HALF

56': Netherlands nearly has a second, but ruled offside after VAR check

HALFTIME

Netherlands is clinging to a 1-0 lead despite several quality South Africa chances as Thembi Kgatlana and Daphne Van Domselaar are locked in an incredible battle. The "World Cup NOW" crew breaks it all down.

FIRST HALF

45+4': Yet another amazing South Africa chance — and Daphne Van Domselaar save!

45': What a stand by Daphne Van Domselaar!

Thembi Kgatlana is somehow still hunting for her — and South Africa's — first goal thanks to this incredible sequence from the Dutch goalkeeper.

36': Esmee Brugts' long strike is saved

Brugts is no stranger to scoring from distance, but Kaylin Swart calmly saved this try.

34': Another great South African chance!

Thembi Kgatlana had another spectacular run with possession and got a clean shot on goal, but Netherlands' Daphne Van Domselaar laid out for the save.

30': Early sub for South Africa

28': Kick save and a beauty!

Netherlands nearly had its second goal, but Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart prevented that in spectacular fashion.

26': South Africa still creating chances

Thembi Kgatlana makes another great run but is unable to find a teammate in the box.

12': Close to an equalizer!

South Africa has created some early chances, including off this run from Thembi Kgatlana.

9': Netherlands strikes first!

Star midfielder Jill Roord uses a header to score off a save from South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, and Oranje Leeuwinnen are off to another early lead in this World Cup. Rood is now the Netherlands' all-time leader in women's World Cup goals with five.

Netherlands' Jill Roord scores goal vs. South Africa in 9'

Netherlands' Jill Roord scores goal vs. South Africa in 9'

1': Away we go!

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FIFA Women's World Cup
South Africa
Netherlands
