Brazil Marta officially in Brazil's squad, confirms 2023 is her last World Cup Published Jun. 27, 2023 6:31 p.m. ET

Soccer superstar Marta has officially overcome injury worries to be included in Brazil's squad for the upcoming Women's World Cup — and for the last time.

The Orlando Pride forward confirmed to Brazilian media Tuesday that this World Cup will indeed be her final run at the tournament.

The 37-year-old Marta has won the world player of the year award six times but has never won the trophy in five previous attempts with Brazil.

Brazil coach Pia Sundhage announced the Brazil 2023 World Cup squad on Tuesday.

Sundhage has said previously in an interview with The Associated Press that Marta could start the tournament on the bench while she continues to recover from a left knee injury.

Brazil, one of three South American teams in the tournament, is expected to advance to the knockout stage in Group F. The group also includes France, the team that eliminated the Brazilians four years ago in the round of 16, Jamaica and Panama.

Eleven of Brazil's 23 players have never played at a World Cup.

"That mix could be the winning formula," Sundhage said in a news conference at the Brazilian soccer confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil will be coached at a World Cup by a European for the first time. Sundhage has had nearly four years to transform the team. Sundhage led the United States to two Olympic gold medals.

Brazil will play a last friendly game at home on Sunday against Chile in Brasilia. Then the Brazilian squad will head to Australia aiming to go one better than its best-ever finish in eight World Cup appearances: runner-up to Germany in 2007.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

