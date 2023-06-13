FIFA Women's World Cup
Brazil hopes to give Marta a World Cup sendoff like Lionel Messi's
Published Jun. 13, 2023 6:50 p.m. ET

Less than a year after Lionel Messi's championship sendoff from World Cup play, a team on the women's side is using that as inspiration to try and win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Women's soccer legend Marta, 37, might be playing in the last World Cup of her historic career this summer. As she prepares for her sixth World Cup, at least one of Marta's Brazilian teammates wants to give her a Messi-like sendoff.

"The person she is no words will describe," Brazilian forward Kerolin said in a "Queens of the Cup" chat, via Globo.com. "We are inspired by Argentina, for what they did for Messi, we are in the position to do the same for Marta."

In some ways, Marta might be the Messi of women's soccer. Her 115 international goals are the most ever in Brazil's history, men's or women's. It's also the ninth-most goals scored in women's international history. 

And just like Messi, she didn't win a World Cup in her first few tries. The six-time FIFA World Player of the Year also fell just short of winning the World Cup in one of her first tries, losing in the final to Germany in 2007.

Brazil has struggled to make a major run in the last three World Cups. It lost in penalty kicks to the USA in 2011 and has lost in the Round of 16 in the last two World Cups. 

There is still some hope, beyond the players on Brazil, that Marta can finally win a World Cup. Brazil was ranked eighth in the latest FIFA rankings, and it holds the ninth-best odds to win the title on FOX Bet. And while Brazil's gone 2-2-1 in international play in 2023, all five matches were against nations viewed as among the favorites to win the World Cup, remaining competitive in all five matches. 

Kerolin, who is preparing for her first World Cup, has confidence that Brazil can pull off the storybook ending for Marta, whose 17 goals in the World Cup are the most ever among all men and women. 

"We are very focused, we see that this World Cup is a huge opportunity for change for us," Kerolin said. "We understand the role and importance of the Cup. I'm quite anxious to bring the cup."

Brazil is in Group F and begins World Cup play on July 23 against Panama

