Man City defender Kyle Walker injured in England friendly with Brazil
Man City defender Kyle Walker injured in England friendly with Brazil

Published Mar. 23, 2024 5:08 p.m. ET

Kyle Walker was substituted after suffering an apparent hamstring injury in England's friendly against Brazil on Saturday.

The Manchester City defender, who was captain, was taken off after 20 minutes at Wembley Stadium following treatment on the field.

He was replaced by Ezri Konsa. Harry Maguire took over as captain.

It was not clear if the decision to take Walker off was precautionary. He was able to walk down the tunnel to the locker room for further treatment.

The right back is a key player for England and City and is expected to be part of manager Gareth Southgate's squad at the European Championship.

He is also part of City's team that is defending the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

