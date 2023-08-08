Kylian Mbappé next team odds, including Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Liverpool Updated Aug. 8, 2023 4:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Kylain Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain have had a major falling out to the point of PSG actually tearing down a poster at their stadium that features Mbappé.

For a quick recap, Mbappé is in the last year of his contract and declined to pick up an option extension this summer. This makes him a free agent in 2024 with the ability to join any club he wants. PSG does not want to let him walk for nothing and as a result we have ourselves in a good, old-fashioned transfer standoff.

All signs point on the superstar relocating, but the question for many bettors is, "Where will he go?"

Well, it won't be Saudi Arabia. Mbappe was reportedly offered a record-breaking close to a billion dollar, one-year deal by Al Hilal earlier this summer, but turned it down to everyone's shock.

ADVERTISEMENT

So where will he end up?

Let's take a look at the odds for Kylian Mbappé's next team.

KYLAIN MBAPPÉ'S NEXT TEAM ODDS*

Real Madrid: -195 (bet $10 to win $15.13 total)

PSG: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Chelsea: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Liverpool: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Manchester United: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Manchester City: +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)

Newcastle: +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)

At -195 Real Madrid is the favorite to land Mbappé as the Frenchman and the team have been rumored to want each other for years. Last summer, Los Blancos offered a €200m bid for him, but he decided to remain with PSG. Obviously, he now rues that decision.

PSG has left Mbappé off their preseason tour and looks intent on transferring the striker to Real Madrid in an attempt to no longer be pushed around by its stars.

If true this will be a boon for Real Madrid as they need a new face for the club with the departure of Karim Benzema, and could certainly use the star who had 41 goals and 10 assists across 43 appearances last season.

But all may not be lost for PSG (+170). According to the odds makers, Mbappé reportedly wouldn't mind staying with the club for one more season before he departs.

FOX Sports states, "Mbappé, who also joined [Neymar] in 2017, wants to play for PSG this season and then leave on a free transfer once his contract runs out, when he could request a massive signing-on fee and a higher salary."

As stated earlier, they have already begun removing his promotional materials, and he is away from the team. It would appear they are willing to cash in with a transfer fee, rather than lose him for nothing, but cooler heads may prevail.

PSG is a great team domestically but suffers in the European competitions, which is part of the reason Mbappé wants to walk next summer. The team already lost Lionel Messi earlier this summer and could lose out on Neymar as well.

If the two sides can come to an agreement, Mbappé may just play this last season with his French club. If that seems likely to you, perhaps a little sprinkle is warranted.

The remaining teams on the odds board are all members of the English Premier League where Mbappé is rumored to be willing to play for a season on loan before going to Real Madrid next summer. Not surprisingly the Premier League clubs are highly interested in him with Chelsea (+1000) being the favorite of the five. However, Chelsea reportedly wants to sign him long-term rather than just for one year.

Would Liverpool(+1600), Manchester United (+2600), Manchester City (+3400) or Newcastle (+3400) be interested in him on loan? If so, whichever team lands him would most certainly see odds drop for a Premier League championship this season.

Stay tuned to FOX Sports for the latest news on Mbappé's future.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;