Jaedyn Shaw takes center stage as USWNT improves to 2-0 in Gold Cup

This time it was Jaedyn Shaw who stole the show. The 19-year-old forward scored a brace in the first half of the United States women's national team's 4-0 win over Argentina on Friday in the second CONCACAF W Gold Cup group stage match.

Shaw saw how fellow teen teammate Olivia Moultrie dominated Tuesday's game, scoring her first two USWNT goals in a 5-0 win over the Dominican Republic, and went out and did the same thing. This was Shaw's sixth cap and second start.

Alex Morgan, who only joined the team on Monday after Mia Fishel tore her ACL, scored her second goal in as many games on a header in the 19th minute. Morgan converted a penalty kick in the previous game, but scoring in the run of play is crucial given how she is trying to fight her way into a Paris Olympics roster spot.

Interim head coach Twila Kilgore started 10 different players from the first game, with Korbin Albert being the lone holdover in the midfield. Kilgore said before the tournament started that she – as well as new head coach Emma Hayes – want to rotate players and see them in different combinations and formations as they work toward narrowing down the player pool from 23 to 18 spots ahead of the Olympics, which begin in July.

The U.S. looked sharper, more aggressive and had an edge that the squad hasn't shown in a while. Lindsey Horan controlled the midfield, Rose Lavelle created all kinds of 1-2 opportunities that have been a point of emphasis, and Shaw showed why she could be a major player for years to come.

Here are a few quick takeaways from Friday's game:

Play of the game

In the 10th minute, Horan had the foresight to take a quick free kick before Argentina – and USWNT – players were set. After drawing a foul just outside the box, the captain sent a short pass to a streaking Shaw, who took one touch before nailing the game's opening goal into the back of the net from the near post.

Shaw's goal was a perfect response after Argentina nearly scored one minute before when Mariana Larroquette sent a ball soaring from 40 yards out. She saw U.S. goalkeeper Casey Murphy off her line, and booted a shot that hit the goalpost.

Turning point

The U.S. came out hot to start, scoring three goals in the first 19 minutes. Shaw had two and Morgan had one, putting the game out of reach early.

Horan extended the lead in the 77th minute when she converted a decisive penalty kick, but the U.S. didn't score in the run of play in the second half (Horan's goal in the 90th minute was called offside). And that was despite plenty of chances – some that were wide open.

The lopsided scoreline allowed Kilgore to make several subs after halftime. Aside from winning the trophy at the end of this tournament, the goal for Kilgore and Hayes right now is to continue evaluating players, try new things and build on their style of play. At this point in the tournament, just two games in, 22 of the 23 players on the roster have played meaningful minutes (except for third-string goalkeeper Jane Campbell).

Key stat

Tuesday: Moultrie, 18, scores two goals.

Friday: Shaw, 19, scores two goals.

It's further proof that the teens are taking over this new-look USWNT.

Shaw's first goal came in the 10th minute on a quick free kick from Horan to put the Americans' up 1-0, and her second came seven minutes later to double the lead. Shaw saw Lavelle and Horan's quick 1-2 on the left side of the box, timed her run, and crashed the box with a one-touch volley to finish.

"I’m just taking as much information as I can and training and asking a lot of questions, going over film and doing what I can to make the team better," Shaw said on the broadcast after the match.

With Moultrie and Shaw's respective impressive performances, they made a bit of history:

There's still five months until the Paris Olympics, but the USWNT youngsters are staking their claim early.

What's next for the USWNT

The third and final group stage match vs. Mexico is on Monday. The USWNT is currently atop the Group A standings with six points, and would need a win or a tie to win the group. The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout round, so with Friday's win, the Americans' are guaranteed a spot in next weekend's Gold Cup quarterfinals.

"Continue to build off of this game and the last game," Shaw said when asked what else she wants to see from the team moving forward. "More goals, more wins."

