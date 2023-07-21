FIFA Women's World Cup
Golden Boot race tracker: 2023 Women's World Cup top scorers
FIFA Women's World Cup

Golden Boot race tracker: 2023 Women's World Cup top scorers

Updated Jul. 21, 2023 6:11 p.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is underway and we've already seen some magnificent goals from the world's top goalscorers. But which player will end the tournament with the most goals and take home the illustrious Golden Boot?

Let's take a look at the leading goalscorers of the tournament so far.

The all-time leading scorer at the FIFA Women's World Cup is Brazil's Marta with 17 goals. She also holds the record for the most goal scored at any World Cup, men's or women's. The 37-year-old has the chance to increase her lead in Ausrtralia and New Zealand.

[Women's World Cup awards predictions: Who will win Golden Boot, Golden Ball?]

Christine Sinclair has scored the second-most goals at the Women's World Cup among active players with 10. Sinclair, 40, has scored 190 goals for Canada in 322 caps, which is the all-time international record for men and women.

Tied for third on the active all-time scoring list are United States women's national team stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe with nine goals each. If Rapinoe, Marta or Sinclair win the Golden Boot, they'll be the oldest Golden Boot winners in men's and women's World Cup history. Rapinoe and Marta have both previously won the Golden Boot.

Other names to keep an eye on include Australia's Sam Kerr, Norway's Ada Hegerberg and the United States' Sophia Smith. All three would be first-time winners of the award.

