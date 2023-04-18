Cristiano Ronaldo puts opposing player in headlock in Al Nassr loss

Cristiano Ronaldo
Published Apr. 18, 2023 7:45 p.m. ET

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer playing soccer in Europe, but he still knows how to dominate headlines on a pivotal UEFA Champions League matchday.

During a game for Al Nassr against rivals Al Hilal, Ronaldo appeared to jump up against an opponent in order to win a header, but instead of attempting to make a play on the ball, he wrapped his opponent in a headlock and flung him down on the pitch. The Portuguese soccer legend received a yellow card for his actions.

Making matters worse for Ronaldo, Al Nassr's 2-0 loss to Al Hilal put the team six points out of first place in the Saudi Pro League table with leaders Al Ittihad having a game in hand. 

However, Ronaldo likely got some solace from his old team thousands of miles away in London. Real Madrid forward Rodrygo scored twice against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to send his team back to the Champions League semifinals, and on his first goal, he did the iconic "Siu" celebration of the man he refers to as his soccer idol — Ronaldo.

[AC Milan snaps 16-year semifinal drought, Real Madrid hands Chelsea latest blow]

Ronaldo has 11 goals in 11 matches after joining Al Nassr during the 2022 World Cup break following an acrimonious departure from storied English Premier League side Manchester United. However, Ronaldo remains as the captain of the Portugal men's national team.

