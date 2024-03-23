Canada qualifies for Copa América with 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago
Cyle Larin scored in the 61st minute, Jacob Sheffelburg added a goal in the first minute of stoppage time and Canada qualified for the Copa América with a 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.
Larin's goal on a left-footed shot from just inside the penalty area from an Iké Ugbos pass was his 29th in 66 international appearances.
Sheffelburg added his second international goal on a left-footed shot off a pass from Jonathan David.
Canada will open the Copa América against defending champion Argentina on June 20 in Atlanta.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Costa Rica played Honduras for the last berth in the 16-nation Copa América, South America's championship.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
