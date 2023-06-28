FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Women's World Cup odds: Golden boot futures Updated Jun. 28, 2023 1:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on FOX and the FOX Sports App kicks off in less than a month and soccer futures bettors are looking for any sure goal to boot up their bankrolls.

Many sportsbooks are offering odds on individual matches and title futures, but this is not the only way to make some cash on this year's extravaganza. One popular prop bet is predicting the winner of the Golden Boot, which is the award given to the player who scores the most goals in the tournament.

What makes this year fun is that 10 of the top 11 goalscorers in the National Woman's Soccer League (NWSL) are playing in the Women's World Cup. And five of those 10 play for the United States Women's National Team (USWNT)!

With that much firepower there are going to be plenty of goals scored this year. Who should be the favorite?

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into the odds for the 2023 Women's World Cup Golden Boot:

ODDS TO WIN 2023 GOLDEN BOOT*

Sophia Smith, USA -110 (bet $10 to win 19.09 total)

Alex Morgan, USA +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Beth England, England +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Alexia Putellas, Spain +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Ada Hegerberg, Norway +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Sam Kerr, Australia +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Lauren Hemp, England +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Klara Buehl, Germany +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

* odds as of 6/27/2023

[Related: How USWNT's Trinity Rodman models her game after her NBA father's]

So who is going to win the Golden Boot?

Last World Cup that player was Megan Rapinoe, who scored six goals en route to the U.S.'s championship. However, she is not the favorite this year as her odds sit at +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total) as we head into the tournament.

On top of the board is forward Sophia Smith at -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total). The 22-year-old Smith plays for the Portland Thorns in the NWSL where she is the league's leading scorer (10 goals, five assists) and her team sits on top of the standings.

Known for her speed and craftiness with the ball, she is poised to be the superstar of a star-studded USWNT. She will have every opportunity to rack up the goals this summer in Australia and New Zealand, and racking up goals is her forte as she just scored her second hat trick of the season last weekend.

Another American, Alex Morgan, sits right behind her on the oddsboard at +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total). Morgan is a USWNT vet who will be playing in her fourth Women's World Cup. No stranger to scoring, she is in the top 10 in NWSL and netted six goals for the USWNT in 2019. The nifty striker still has what it takes to hang with the youngsters, can she hold her form for the WWC?

Or how about a longer shot Sam Kerr, widely seen as one of the best forwards of all time, at +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total) she offers tons of value. No stranger to scoring herself, the 29-year-old is the all-time leading scorer in the NWSL and is the only person to win three Golden Boots in three different leagues on three different continents. If you think Australia has what it takes to make a deep run, let her scoring abilities make you a nice profit.

So there you have it. Who are you throwing a few bucks down on to win the Golden Boot? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all things Women's World Cup related.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share