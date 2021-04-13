National Football League
National Football League

Zach Wilson is drawing Brett Favre comparisons – but is that what the Jets need?

6 hours ago

Unless something shocking happens, Trevor Lawrence will be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft on April 29.

FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang has the Clemson quarterback as the top player on his Big Board. He also has him going No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So do Jason McIntyre and Colin Cowherd.

But as sure a bet as Lawrence-to-the-Jags seems to be, there is some pre-draft buzz gaining momentum that the guy expected to go No. 2, Zach Wilson, might actually be the better pick.

Over the past week or so, there has been an increasing amount of chatter that the New York Jets might be making out like bandits after the Jags take Lawrence off the board.

It was roughly a week ago that Chris Simms compared Wilson to none other than Patrick Mahomes.

Simms was hardly the only person singing Wilson’s praises.

Then, on Sunday, ESPN’s Rich Cimini quoted former Jets quarterback Josh McCown saying that he thought Wilson would make a better pro than Lawrence.

"I don't think it's a bad pick," McCown said of the Jets. "I think [Wilson] has a higher ceiling and a better upside than Trevor Lawrence, personally. I like him a little better."

Finally, most recently, another ex-Jets signal-caller, Mark Sanchez, went all the way with his praise when making an appearance on Pat McAfee’s podcast, saying that Wilson "thrives in chaos" and comparing the young quarterback to a Hall of Famer.

"I think he’s Brett Favre-ish," Sanchez said. "He’s the kind of guy who will complete a left-handed pass at some point in his career. He might throw one around his back to the fullback. He’s that kind of guy, and it is so fun to watch. But for a coordinator, you just have to know what you’re signing up for. As soon as that ball is snapped, you might not know exactly where it’s going, but there is a good chance it is going to the right spot."

Is Wilson better than Lawrence? Is he the next Mahomes? The next Favre?

It all might seem a little bit over the top, though one could argue that that’s what makes the lead-up to the NFL draft so fun.

But are these real comparisons or just a hyperbolic way of saying that Wilson likes to improvise and has a bit of a "gunslinger" mentality – something Mahomes and Favre are known for?

Colin Cowherd, on Monday's edition of "The Herd," noted that he isn’t sure those comparisons are a good thing, pointing out that while Mahomes "thrives in chaos," he has a good coach in Andy Reid who makes sure chaos is a rare occurrence.

"If you’re on a team that is in offensive chaos, you have a crappy coach," Cowherd said. "Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Drew Brees are almost never in chaos because they’re so good at the line of scrimmage. Peyton Manning audibled out of chaos."

As far as the Favre comparison, Cowherd pointed out that the legend led his teams to victory when he didn’t act like a gunslinger.

"Brett Favre threw an interception in every Packer playoff loss of his career," he said. "Nine times he didn’t throw a pick ­– they were 9-0."

Even Sanchez admitted in his appearance on McAfee’s show that Wilson might improvise "a little too much."

The bottom line, according to ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson, is that drafting quarterbacks is, in large part, a guessing game.

"Zach Wilson is a fine quarterback. There’s nothing wrong with that," Johnson said. "But to think he’s more ready than Trevor Lawrence or more ready than Justin Fields or more ready than Trey Lance or Mac Jones or any of these other quarterbacks, you just don’t know."

As FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz wrote last week, it isn't always about talent as much as it is about organizational fit.

"Most often, NFL teams that draft in the top 10 are routinely struggling organizations that do not develop players, especially at quarterback," Schwartz wrote. "They fail to hire the right coaches and find the right players. That’s the simple way to look at the issue."

Will Wilson be the next Brett Favre? Will he be better than Lawrence? The truth of the matter is that nobody really knows at this point.

But the topic sure makes for some entertaining water cooler chat heading into the draft.

And there’s nothing wrong with that truth.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Is HOF Next for Edelman?
National Football League

Is HOF Next for Edelman?

Is HOF Next for Edelman?
After 12 years and a reputation as a playoff hero, Julian Edelman is retiring from the Pats. Now, the discussion turns to Canton.
3 hours ago
Quarter-Bucks
Lamar Jackson

Quarter-Bucks

Quarter-Bucks
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is next in line for a huge payday. Is the one-of-a-kind playmaker worth $40 million per year?
3 days ago
Pay The Price
National Football League

Pay The Price

Pay The Price
Dallas QB Dak Prescott looks to be on track to return this season, but will he be able to deliver a $160 million performance?
3 days ago
NFL 2021 Season Win Totals Are Here
National Football League

NFL 2021 Season Win Totals Are Here

NFL 2021 Season Win Totals Are Here
Cowboys? Over. Bears? Under. Patriots? Well, about that ... Sammy P shares his six over/unders for 2021 now that lines are live.
4 days ago
Put Your Chips In
National Football League

Put Your Chips In

Put Your Chips In
Rob Rang's Top 100 Big Board breaks down the 2021 NFL draft prospects in four tiers, including eight blue-chip prospects.
4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks