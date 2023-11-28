Vikings activating WR Justin Jefferson from IR
The Minnesota Vikings will activate wide receiver Justin Jefferson from the injured reserve list on Tuesday, the team announced.
Jefferson, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Oct. 8, is expected to play following the team's bye week against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), according to NFL Media.
Prior to Jefferson's injury, the Vikings' star receiver registered 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns this season.
The fourth-year receiver entered this season fresh off a 2022 Offensive Player of the Year campaign in which he recorded a league-leading 128 receptions.
Jefferson returns to a Vikings team that currently sits second in the NFC North standings, and remains in the mix for a playoff spot with Joshua Dobbs under center.
