National Football League
Vikings activating WR Justin Jefferson from IR
National Football League

Vikings activating WR Justin Jefferson from IR

Updated Nov. 28, 2023 3:12 p.m. ET

The Minnesota Vikings will activate wide receiver Justin Jefferson from the injured reserve list on Tuesday, the team announced.

Jefferson, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Oct. 8, is expected to play following the team's bye week against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), according to NFL Media.

Prior to Jefferson's injury, the Vikings' star receiver registered 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The fourth-year receiver entered this season fresh off a 2022 Offensive Player of the Year campaign in which he recorded a league-leading 128 receptions. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Jefferson returns to a Vikings team that currently sits second in the NFC North standings, and remains in the mix for a playoff spot with Joshua Dobbs under center.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Who's next? Ten NFL assistants who could be coveted as head coaches

Who's next? Ten NFL assistants who could be coveted as head coaches

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes