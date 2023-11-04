Chiefs' Travis Kelce: We have 'every piece' to be great
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) lost their first game to the Denver Broncos (3-5) since 2015 in Week 8 and didn't reach the end zone in defeat. Their offense has also been somewhat sluggish, having to eke out most of their victories this season.
What gives?
In Kelce's eyes, there's nothing to fear: the Chiefs have everything they need.
"This team has every piece that it needs to be great," Kelce told the Kansas City press core Friday. "Everybody can talk about whatever they want to talk about ... I know that we've got a team that can put points up, and I know we've got the coaches to be able to put us in the great positions to succeed, and that's where we're moving going forward, and it just takes guys to lock in and just be ready for those big-time moments when we need them most."
While the Chiefs are averaging 381.4 total yards (fourth in NFL), they're accompanying said output with just 23.4 points per game, good for 12th in the sport; the Chiefs were first in the NFL in points (29.2 per game) last season.
Although it was without Kelce, an eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, the Chiefs lost on opening night at home to the Detroit Lions, 21-20. Kansas City beat the Jacksonville Jaguars the following week but only scored 17 points. Two weeks later, the Chiefs squeaked by the New York Jets with 23 points, and then lost to the Broncos at home in Week 6 with just 19 points. To boot, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes supposedly played with the flu in Week 8.
Kelce, 34, has totaled 54 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns this season. He's on pace to record his eighth consecutive 1,000-plus receiving-yard season.
The Chiefs aim to get back on track Sunday when they face the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany in what's a battle of 6-2 AFC contenders.
