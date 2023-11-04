National Football League Chiefs' Travis Kelce: We have 'every piece' to be great Updated Nov. 4, 2023 4:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) lost their first game to the Denver Broncos (3-5) since 2015 in Week 8 and didn't reach the end zone in defeat. Their offense has also been somewhat sluggish, having to eke out most of their victories this season.

What gives?

In Kelce's eyes, there's nothing to fear: the Chiefs have everything they need.

"This team has every piece that it needs to be great," Kelce told the Kansas City press core Friday. "Everybody can talk about whatever they want to talk about ... I know that we've got a team that can put points up, and I know we've got the coaches to be able to put us in the great positions to succeed, and that's where we're moving going forward, and it just takes guys to lock in and just be ready for those big-time moments when we need them most."

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Chiefs are averaging 381.4 total yards (fourth in NFL), they're accompanying said output with just 23.4 points per game, good for 12th in the sport; the Chiefs were first in the NFL in points (29.2 per game) last season.

Do Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins have a must-win game vs. Chiefs?

Although it was without Kelce, an eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, the Chiefs lost on opening night at home to the Detroit Lions, 21-20. Kansas City beat the Jacksonville Jaguars the following week but only scored 17 points. Two weeks later, the Chiefs squeaked by the New York Jets with 23 points, and then lost to the Broncos at home in Week 6 with just 19 points. To boot, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes supposedly played with the flu in Week 8.

Kelce, 34, has totaled 54 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns this season. He's on pace to record his eighth consecutive 1,000-plus receiving-yard season.

The Chiefs aim to get back on track Sunday when they face the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany in what's a battle of 6-2 AFC contenders.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce

share