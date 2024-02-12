National Football League Super Bowl LVIII: Best moments from Nick Wright's Chiefs victory lap on 'First Things First' Published Feb. 12, 2024 10:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Nick Wright is one happy man.

Not only did the "First Things First" co-host watch his beloved Kansas City Chiefs win another Super Bowl on Sunday after defending them at every turn during a rocky regular season, but then got even more vindication when quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a message to social media after the victory: "Never A Doubt."

That's the same phrase Wright uses often about the Chiefs and even has tattooed on his left forearm.

So, yes, Wright had plenty to say to his doubters on Monday's edition of "First Things First," including his co-host Chris Broussard, who picked the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Wright sat on a throne and brought balloons and banners, but that was only the beginning. Here are the top moments from his victory lap on Monday.

A subtle message on the ride in

Is the Tyreek Hill trade the next Herschel Walker trade?

Not only does Wright consider Mahomes the greatest living athlete and Chiefs coach Andy Reid the greatest active head coach, but says general manager Brett Veach deserves credit for pulling what Wright deems the modern-day equivalent of the Herschel Walker trade that jump-started the Dallas Cowboys' 1990s dynasty.

According to Wright, Veach's version was the March 2022 trade of superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, which netted the Chiefs draft picks that they used to get star cornerback Trent McDuffie and wide receivers Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice among others.

Wright also said the 2023 Chiefs' defense should go down among the greatest in NFL history.

A three-headed GOAT?

Wright believes not only are Reid and Mahomes entering their respective NFL coach and quarterback "Greatest Of All Time" conversations, but tight end Travis Kelce has already ended any GOAT debate when it comes to his own position.

Oh, and as for Mahomes, Wright thinks the quarterback should already be considered the playoff GOAT on a per-game basis at this point.

Not 20-0… but still 20-0?

Wright drew quite a bit of attention when he predicted at the outset of the season that the Chiefs would go 20-0 in the regular season and playoffs. Kansas City did not, in fact, go 20-0, but Wright is still ready to claim victory over 20 doubters from around the NFL and in the media — including Broussard — that the Chiefs proved wrong by still winning another Super Bowl.

Did the Chiefs just have the best five-year run… ever?

That's what Wright believes, and he has some more numbers to back it up.

A message back to Mahomes

Wright believes that the last time an American professional sports athlete started his career with this much success both individually and team-wise, that person was Bill Russell with the Boston Celtics more than half a century ago, with fellow Celtics legend Larry Bird also a potential contender in that category.

So in return for the Mahomes shout-out, Wright dropped one final banner — with some help from the Stony Brook University marching band.

