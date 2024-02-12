National Football League Super Bowl LIX logo unveiled, embracing New Orleans ties Updated Feb. 12, 2024 3:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the Kansas City Chiefs continue to bask in the celebration of their Super Bowl LVIII victory, the rest of the NFL is turning to next season — and Super Bowl LIX.

The NFL unveiled the Super Bowl LIX logo on Monday, which came with a unique perspective. With the game being played in New Orleans, the league partnered with a local artist for the first time to design the logo.

Tahj Williams, who is the queen of her Black Masking Indian tribe, created the logo bead by bead, using the outline of Super Bowl logos in recent years. The logo is predominantly red and green, appearing to pay homage to the wrought-iron balconies seen along New Orleans' French Quarter.

The Super Bowl logo came into focus during this year's playoffs due to the relation of the color schemes in recent logos with the colors of the teams involved. Super Bowl LVI, which featured the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, had a logo that was predominantly orange and yellow. Super Bowl LVII, which featured the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, had a logo that was predominantly red and teal-green.

That conspiracy theory halted this year, though. Super Bowl LVIII's logo was predominantly red and purple, leading many to believe that the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens would meet up in Las Vegas. The Chiefs made it there instead of the Ravens en route to winning their third Super Bowl in five years.

Super Bowl LIX will mark the big game's return to New Orleans after 12 years away. The Big Easy was scheduled to host Super Bowl LVIII, but with the advent of the 18-week regular season in 2021, the extra week of the season would've conflicted with the city's Mardi Gras celebrations. So the league gave Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas and pushed back New Orleans' hosting duties by a year.

It'll mark the 11th time that New Orleans has hosted the Super Bowl, which will tie Miami for the most Super Bowls hosted by a city in the game's history. It'll also be the eighth time the Superdome will host the game.

The game will be played on Feb. 9, 2025, and broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

