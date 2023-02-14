National Football League Super Bowl dates, locations for 2024, 2025 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

State Farm Stadium — home of the Arizona Cardinals — hosted an incredible game as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

It was the third time this century that Glendale, Arizona was the site of the Super Bowl, as it hosted Super Bowl XLII (2008) and XLIX (2015).

Here are the future Super Bowl locations that have been announced at this point.

Super Bowl LVIII (Feb. 10, 2024): Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, NV)

Super Bowl LIX (Feb. 9, 2025): Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

Super Bowl LX - TBD

Opened in 2020, Super Bowl LVIII will be the first time Allegiant Stadium — home of the Las Vegas Raiders and the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games — hosts the NFL's biggest game. In the ensuing season, Caesars Superdome — home of the New Orleans Saints — will host its 11th Super Bowl, with its most recent coming in 2013.

Super Bowl LX doesn't have a determined location.

