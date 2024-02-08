Super Bowl 2024 by the numbers preview: Key stats to keep in mind Published Feb. 8, 2024 2:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two teams remain as the quest for the Lombardi Trophy culminates in Arizona on Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to play in the NFL's biggest game of the year. And as you make your own food and housing preparations for the show, FOX Sports Research has you covered with a Super Bowl edition of By The Numbers.

Here are the key metrics you need to know ahead of Sunday's big game.

0: The Chiefs do not have a single wide receiver or running back with an offensive Pro Bowl selection on their resume (Mercole Hardman has made a Pro Bowl through special teams).

1: The 49ers are the first team in NFL history to have a RB, two WRs and a TE each finish with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards in the same season; Christian McCaffrey (2,023), Brandon Aiyuk (1,342), Deebo Samuel (1,117) & George Kittle (1,022).

2: This game will feature a matchup of the NFL’s No. 2 total offense (49ers) and its No. 2 total defense (Chiefs) from the regular season.

3: Patrick Mahomes will be an underdog for a third straight game, the first time that's ever happened in his career. Mahomes is 3-0 as an underdog in playoff games.

4: Andy Reid is the fourth coach ever to make five or more Super Bowls (Bill Belichick, Don Shula, Tom Landry). This will also be the fourth instance of a Super Bowl rematch between head coaches. The coach that won the first matchup also won the second in all three previous instances.

5: Under Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers are 1-31 when entering the fourth quarter down by five-plus points (including the playoffs).

6: The 49ers are trying to win their sixth Super Bowl, which would be tied with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most of any team in NFL history. This is also the sixth consecutive Super Bowl in which at least one of the starting QBs will be playing on his rookie contract.

7: Isiah Pacheco has scored a TD in seven straight games, currently the longest active streak in the NFL (including the playoffs).

8: This will be the 49ers' eighth Super Bowl appearance, tied for the second most of any team in NFL history.

10: With a 49ers win, Trent Williams can become just the third offensive lineman ever to have 10-plus Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl championship (Jonathan Ogden, Larry Allen).

12: The 49ers have 12 players on their active roster who have played in a Super Bowl.

13.7: The Chiefs are allowing just 13.7 points per game this postseason, the fewest PPG allowed by any team during a three-game playoff run in the last decade.

14: Patrick Mahomes has recorded 14 playoff wins, tied for the third-most among all quarterbacks in NFL history.

16: The 49ers are 16-1 when Christian McCaffrey rushes for 85-plus yards in his San Francisco career (regular season and playoffs).

19: Travis Kelce has 19 career receiving TDs in the playoffs, three shy of tying Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history.

24: Brock Purdy will become the third-youngest QB to ever start a Super Bowl and the youngest NFC QB ever to do so, as he will be 24 years and 46 days old on game day.

25: Christian McCaffrey has recorded 25 total TDs this season (including the playoffs), the most by a player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.

28: Patrick Mahomes will be the youngest QB to start in four Super Bowls.

37: The Chiefs have 38 players on their active roster who have played in a Super Bowl.

40: Patrick Mahomes is one passing TD shy of becoming the sixth player in NFL history to record 40 in the playoff (Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning).

61: Of the 44 primary starters for the Chiefs and 49ers, 27 of them were acquired via the draft — approximately 61%.

65: Andy Reid is 65 years old, the oldest active head coach in the NFL. With a win, he'd become the fifth head coach in NFL history to win three Super Bowls (Bill Belichick, Chuck Noll, Bill Walsh, Joe Gibbs).

72.7: Kyle Shanahan is 8-3 in the playoffs (72.7%) for his career, the highest win percentage of any head coach without an NFL Championship or Super Bowl.

77.9: Patrick Mahomes has the highest win percentage among all QBs with a minimum of 50 starts since the 1970 merger (regular season + playoffs).

87: Patrick Mahomes has 87 wins (including the playoffs) as a starter, the most by any quarterback in a six-year span in NFL history. He also has the most passing yards (32,942) and passing TDs (258) among all QBs in a six-year span in NFL history.

98: L'Jarius Sneed was targeted 98 times this season, and allowed just one TD in coverage. He allowed a 52% completion rate in coverage (including playoffs).

111.2 Brock Purdy has a passer rating of 111.2 in his first 26 starts, the highest of any QB in their first 26 starts in the Super Bowl era (including playoffs).

120: The Chiefs are 36-1 when Patrick Mahomes records a passer rating over 120 (including the playoffs). The lone loss came in 2021 against Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson.

223: Rashee Rice has recorded 223 receiving yards in these playoffs, the fourth most all-time by a rookie in a single postseason; he needs 20 yards to pass Torry Holt for the second most ever, and 146 yards to pass Ja’Marr Chase for the most.

1000: With a Chiefs win, Travis Kelce can become the third player in NFL history to record five career seasons with 1,000 receiving yards and win at least three Super Bowls (Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin).

1,020: George Kittle led all TEs this season with 1,020 receiving yards, and was the only player at the position to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark.

1994: The 49ers are looking to win the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995 (1994 season); they have lost their last two Super Bowl appearances.

1998: Christian McCaffrey seeks to become the first NFL rushing leader to win the Super Bowl in the same season since Terrell Davis in 1998.

2005: The Chiefs seek to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the Patriots in 2004-05 (2003-04 seasons).