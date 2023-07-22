Seahawks' DK Metcalf says his diet is one daily meal and loads of candy
A peak nutritional diet is a vital staple of many professional athletes' lifestyles. Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf is not one of those athletes.
When NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett attempted to broach the subject with Metcalf on an episode of Garnett's podcast, "KG CERTIFIED," Metcalf responded that he was "probably the worst person to ask that."
"I eat, like, one meal a day, drink one coffee, and eat three full bags of candy," Metcalf, 25, told an incredulous Garnett.
When asked to define "bags of candy," Metcalf said he prefers gummy candies like Lifesavers while Garnett recoiled in stunned disbelief.
"Yesterday, [for instance], I woke up, worked out, worked out again, came home, showered," Metcalf said. "I'm hungry. I run to Starbucks and get a quick coffee. That's going to hold me until like 4 or 5 p.m. Around 4:30 [p.m.], I order some candy and a water.
"Yesterday, I got the Skittles Gummies. Then I got the Lifesavers Creations. They're about the same-sized bags, so then I just mix them. … I get the gummy, get the candy, get the water, that's going to hold me until about 8 p.m. when I eat dinner. Then I eat dinner and go to sleep."
Metcalf also confirmed that his name will likely be on a gummy candy line at some point in the future.
Garnett may have understandably struggled to wrap his mind around Metcalf's diet, but it's worth noting that the wide receiver may simply be following in proud Seattle football tradition. After all, Metcalf is not the first Seahawks star with a known affinity for Skittles.
