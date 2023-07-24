National Football League Packers will retire Aaron Rodgers' number 'at the appropriate time' Published Jul. 24, 2023 4:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Longtime Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy spoke candidly about Aaron Rodgers, his legacy and his trade to the New York Jets at his team's annual shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field on Monday.

"He (Rodgers) is one of the greatest players in the history of Packers," Murphy said. "I want to thank him for all he did during his marvelous 18-year career."

Murphy went on to say that the organization "will bring him back and retire his number at the appropriate time."

While Murphy thanked Rodgers for his contributions to the franchise, he also made it clear that the Packers were ready to move forward with fourth-year QB and soon-to-be first-year starter Jordan Love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers played his entire NFL career with the Packers prior to being traded to the Jets this offseason. He won four NFL MVPs and a Super Bowl during his tenure in Green Bay.

The Jets finished with a 7-10 record in the 2022-23 season. They struggled to get production from the quarterback position, however, their defense was among the best in the league. Rodgers' addition to the team could very much pose a threat to the rest of the AFC East and could potentially lead the Jets to fight their way to their second Super Bowl all-time.

"We also think it's a great opportunity for Aaron," Murphy added. "Obviously, going to New York will help him from a career standpoint — not only as a player but when his career ends, and obviously the Jets have a talented team."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers

share