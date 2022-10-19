National Football League NFL odds Week 7: Roar with the Bengals, stay with the Jets, more best bets 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Another week of betting on the NFL is another week I am soaring high with the Jets! After they went into Green Bay and left not only with a win, but a Lambeau Leap, the skies are theirs to fly.

Also, there is a little tidbit on the Bengals defense that may surprise you.

So, without further ado, let's dive into my best bets for Week 7 (with odds via FOX Bet)!

Will Tom Brady's Bucs bounce back in Week 7 vs. Panthers? Colin Cowherd reacts to Brady's comments and makes his case for the GOAT.

Chiefs at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

You’ll have to wait until the weekend to see the 49ers' injury report before firing on this one. After losing to the Falcons on Sunday, San Francisco had 11 of 22 starters either on injured reserve, inactive for the game, or left the game early.

Marcus Mariota of Atlanta was 13-for-14 passing, and the Falcons rushed for 168 yards in the upset of San Francisco.

What will Patrick Mahomes do against this beat-up defense?

They should move up and down the field easily, unlike when these two teams met in the Super Bowl LIV in 2020, and the deep 49ers defensive front held the Chiefs in check for the first 50 minutes.

The 49ers should also have success, but keep an eye on KC’s injury report as they are expected to get cornerback Rashad Fenton and first-round pick Trent McDuffie back. Neither played against the Bills. Their return would allow defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to dial up more blitzes, something Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled with (two TDs, two INTs). But the Chiefs are tied for the NFL lead in missed tackles (39), which doesn’t bode well against the Yards After Catch-heavy 49ers.

PICK: Chiefs Over 25 total points at FOX Bet

Jets at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

How is Denver favored over anyone, much less the Jets, who come in on a three-game winning streak?

The Broncos defense is second in yards per play allowed (4.5) and fourth in sacks (19). But they were on the field for a whopping 83 plays Monday night. More alarmingly, the offense is a train wreck and Nathaniel Hackett looks way in over his head and possibly on his way to being dusted in year one before Thanksgiving.

The 4-2 Jets are the most surprising team in the AFC, and they’ve beaten the Dolphins and Packers by a combined 67-27 the last two weeks without throwing a TD pass. The market has taken a nibble of the Jets early, with the line going from -3.5 to -3 and the total cratering from 43.5 to 40.

Weather will not be an issue, and the game features two of the best young cornerbacks in the league in Denver’s Patrick Surtain and New York’s Sauce Gardner. The biggest edge is on special teams, where the Jets are third in efficiency; the Broncos are 28th.

There’s still some value in the under, fading these woeful offenses, but I’ve got to take the points with the Jets.

PICK: Jets (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

Falcons at Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

The two best stats heading into this game are that the Falcons are the only undefeated team against the spread (6-0), and the Bengals defense is the only one in the NFL not to allow a TD in the second half or OT this season.

This will be a difficult road test for the Falcons, especially if they are without their top two cornerbacks, AJ Terrell and Casey Hayward, both of whom left the 49ers game with injuries. If they cannot go, JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins are in line for big games. That is if the Bengals defense can stop the run and get the ball to the offense.

New Orleans rushed for 228 yards against the Bengals, and the Falcons ground game could do significant damage against a leaky Bengals unit that ranks 16th against the run.

PICK: Bengals (-6 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6 points

Seahawks at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

What are we to make of the Seahawks after a bizarre Week 6? The defense was one of the worst in the NFL, but they kept Arizona’s offense out of the end zone.

Seattle’s offense, which topped 23 points in three straight games and was one of the best statistically in the league, was held to one TD against Arizona.

Despite all the hype about Seattle’s rookie class, the two tackles have graded out as below average per Pro Football Focus, and the entire line doesn’t have one player in the top 33 at their position. Khalil Mack should have a field day.

The Chargers are expected to get back WR Keenan Allen and perhaps even center Corey Linsley. They will move the football with ease against the Seahawks defense.

PICK: Chargers Over 29 total points at FOX Bet

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more