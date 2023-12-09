National Football League
NFL Week 14 Blazin' 5: Can Panthers, Broncos, Bears pull off upsets?
Published Dec. 9, 2023 1:56 p.m. ET

Colin Cowherd has a few bold predictions in store ahead of Week 14. 

Let's check out his latest Blazin' 5.

Panthers @ Saints (-5.5)
1 p.m. ET, FOX 

Colin's pick, score prediction: Panthers +5.5 (Panthers win 26-24)

Colin's thoughts: "New Orleans is reeling and three of the last four Panther games have been close — decided by seven or fewer. Its defense is playing the best it has all year. It has held opponents under 300 total yards in four of the last six games. The Saints are the most poorly coached team in the league."

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
New Orleans Saints
NO

Jaguars @ Browns (-3)
1 p.m. ET, CBS 

Colin's pick, score prediction: Browns -3 (Browns win 24-13)

Colin's thoughts: "5-1 at home this year is Cleveland, and their defense at home is historically good. No. 1 across the board in points, yards, third-down percentage. Also, the defense played poorly last week, so they'll be in a bad mood."

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
Cleveland Browns
CLE

Lions (-3) @ Bears
1 p.m. ET, FOX 

Colin's pick, score prediction: Bears +3 (Bears win 24-23)

Colin's thoughts: "Lousy, cold weather — Jared Goff is not great in it. Bears? Extra rest. Bears? Won two of their last three games. Defensively, they have the No. 1 rush defense in the NFL, and they're taking the ball away. Eight takeaways in the last couple games. … Their rush defense will force Goff to throw it in really cold Chicago weather."

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Chicago Bears
CHI

Broncos @ Chargers (-2.5)
4:25 p.m. ET, CBS 

Colin's pick, score prediction: Broncos +2.5 (Broncos win 27-24)

Colin's thoughts: "Coaching mismatch. I'll take the offensive coach Sean Payton. Chargers aren't doing anything well. Denver's defense, since Week 8, has been exceptional. They've won four of their last five. Take out last week, Sean Payton and Russell Wilson are not turning the ball over. … They'll be the cleaner of the two teams."

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

Bills @ Chiefs (-1.5)
4:25 p.m. ET, CBS 

Colin's pick, score prediction: Chiefs -1.5 (Chiefs win 30-27)

Colin's thoughts: "I'm just taking Patrick Mahomes off a loss. Patrick Mahomes is 16-3 in his career off a loss. … Their defense this year has been exceptional. It's the best in the Patrick Mahomes era. And again, the Chiefs are a good team, but they are teaching a receiving corps how to receive real time with a tough schedule. Here's the thing with the Bills: Five of their six wins have come against teams with losing records."

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

