National Football League NFL Week 14 Blazin' 5: Can Panthers, Broncos, Bears pull off upsets? Published Dec. 9, 2023 1:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colin Cowherd has a few bold predictions in store ahead of Week 14.

Let's check out his latest Blazin' 5.

Panthers @ Saints (-5.5)

1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colin's pick, score prediction: Panthers +5.5 (Panthers win 26-24)

Colin's thoughts: "New Orleans is reeling and three of the last four Panther games have been close — decided by seven or fewer. Its defense is playing the best it has all year. It has held opponents under 300 total yards in four of the last six games. The Saints are the most poorly coached team in the league."

Jaguars @ Browns (-3)

1 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Browns -3 (Browns win 24-13)

Colin's thoughts: "5-1 at home this year is Cleveland, and their defense at home is historically good. No. 1 across the board in points, yards, third-down percentage. Also, the defense played poorly last week, so they'll be in a bad mood."

Lions (-3) @ Bears

1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colin's pick, score prediction: Bears +3 (Bears win 24-23)

Colin's thoughts: "Lousy, cold weather — Jared Goff is not great in it. Bears? Extra rest. Bears? Won two of their last three games. Defensively, they have the No. 1 rush defense in the NFL, and they're taking the ball away. Eight takeaways in the last couple games. … Their rush defense will force Goff to throw it in really cold Chicago weather."

Broncos @ Chargers (-2.5)

4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Broncos +2.5 (Broncos win 27-24)

Colin's thoughts: "Coaching mismatch. I'll take the offensive coach Sean Payton. Chargers aren't doing anything well. Denver's defense, since Week 8, has been exceptional. They've won four of their last five. Take out last week, Sean Payton and Russell Wilson are not turning the ball over. … They'll be the cleaner of the two teams."

Bills @ Chiefs (-1.5)

4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Chiefs -1.5 (Chiefs win 30-27)

Colin's thoughts: "I'm just taking Patrick Mahomes off a loss. Patrick Mahomes is 16-3 in his career off a loss. … Their defense this year has been exceptional. It's the best in the Patrick Mahomes era. And again, the Chiefs are a good team, but they are teaching a receiving corps how to receive real time with a tough schedule. Here's the thing with the Bills: Five of their six wins have come against teams with losing records."

