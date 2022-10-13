National Football League NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Bengals-Saints, pick 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) head to Nola to face off against the New Orleans Saints (2-3) in Week 6.

The Bengals are coming off of a close 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, while the Saints are fresh off a 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Which team will battle their way back to .500 this Sunday?

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Bengals and Saints — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insight from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

RELATED: Week 6 lines, odds

Bengals at Saints (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -1.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Saints +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Gambling Expert Warren Sharp:

Last week the Baltimore Ravens did exactly what we thought they should defensively, and that’s a credit to DC Mike McDonald for being so flexible with his scheme.

Season-to-date, they had used two-high safeties at just a 38% rate, which was below average.

Against the Bengals last week, they used it at a 69% rate in the first three quarters.

Not surprisingly, Joe Burrow was terrible vs. two-high safeties, specifically traditional cover-2, but was better against other coverages.

The Saints are playing two-high safeties on 43% of opponent dropbacks this season, which is the ninth highest.

That should help to slow Burrow, particularly if they increase it. However, the concern is their inability to generate pressure on opposing QBs, which is something that teams have needed to do against Burrow.

But the Saints do seem to be improving their pressure rate on QBs.

All-downs, all quarters:

Week 1: 11%

Week 2: 11%

Week 3: 32%

Week 4: 26%

Week 5: 37%

They still rank 22% on the season, which is dead last, but things are looking up the last few weeks.

The concern for the Saints will be if their run defense, which ranks No. 13 but has been terrible the last couple of weeks, can step up to slow down the No. 28 run offense of the Bengals.

Cincinnati’s rushing attack looked better vs the Ravens, but that was because Baltimore has the NFL’s 22nd run defense. The Saints just played two top-10 run offenses in the Seahawks and Vikings, so their run defense may look better against the Bengals. I’d lean towards the Saints +2 at home.

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more