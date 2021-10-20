Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals reach pinnacle in Week 7's Herd Hierarchy
The weather might be cooling in most of the country, but the desert is staying hot as the NFL calendar rolls along.
The league's lone undefeated team is the new top dog in Colin Cowherd's latest Herd Hierarchy, which also welcomes two teams that weren't in the mix a week ago.
Here are the squads that make up Cowherd's top 10 going into Week 7, along with some insights from FOX Bet. (Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday.)
Overall record: 4-2 | Last week: Won 34-24 at Denver Broncos
Colin's thoughts: "[The Las Vegas Raiders] are a very limited team that has to win only one way: a shootout. But they deserve recognition."
Up next: Raiders vs. Eagles (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
NFL championship odds: +4500
Overall record: 4-2 | Last week: Won 34-31 vs. Buffalo Bills
Colin's thoughts: "[The Tennessee Titans] are boring. They do it a different way. But let's be honest: Outside of an overtime loss to the [New York] Jets, they'd be on a five-game winning streak."
Up next: Titans vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
NFL championship odds: +3500
Overall record: 5-1 | Last week: Won 24-14 at Chicago Bears
Colin's thoughts: "I feel [the Green Bay Packers] are very dependent on one wide receiver, Davante Adams. ... It's a good football team. I don't think they're playing brilliant football right now."
Up next: Packers vs. WFT (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
NFL championship odds: +1000
Overall record: 3-3 | Last week: Won 31-13 at Washington Football Team
Colin's thoughts: "[The Kansas City Chiefs] are averaging 3.1 points per drive. What does that tell you? They don't go three-and-out. Most dangerous offense in the league. They've got to end the turnovers."
Up next: Chiefs at Titans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
NFL championship odds: +700
Overall record: 5-1 | Last week: Won 28-22 at Philadelphia Eagles
Colin's thoughts: "This week, [the Tampa Bay Buccaneers] are about No. 5 or 6 in the league. I think in a month, they're probably top three."
Up next: Buccaneers vs. Bears (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
NFL championship odds: +550
Overall record: 5-1 | Last week: Won 35-29 (OT) at New England Patriots
Colin's thoughts: "As long as [the Dallas Cowboys] are healthy on the offensive line, this is as good and productive an offense — outside of maybe Kansas City — that the league has."
Up next: Bye
NFL championship odds: +1200
Overall record: 5-1 | Last week: Won 38-11 at New York Giants
Colin's thoughts: "[The Los Angeles Rams] are brilliantly coached. Matt Stafford gives them big-play potential. ... There's no reason why they can't win the NFC. There's nothing standing in their way."
Up next: Rams vs. Lions (3:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
NFL championship odds: +800
Overall record: 5-1 | Last week: Won 34-6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Colin's thoughts: "It comes down to this with Lamar Jackson: He's won 10 of 11 starts. He's won 85% of his games. ... [The Baltimore Ravens] are so electric and so dynamic, and I'm not sure there's a roster in the NFL where guys are closer."
Up next: Ravens vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
NFL championship odds: +900
Overall record: 4-2 | Last week: Lost 34-31 at Tennessee Titans
Colin's thoughts: "[The Buffalo Bills] came a slip by Josh Allen away from beating a good football team. I'm not going to drop them more than one spot. This is still an excellent football team."
Up next: Bye
NFL championship odds: +550
Overall record: 6-0 | Last week: Won 37-14 at Cleveland Browns
Colin's thoughts: "You know the thing I like about [the] Arizona [Cardinals]? We pay all this attention to Kyler Murray — and we should — but it's not just that he's dynamic. He's completing 74% of his passes."
Up next: Cardinals vs. Texans (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
NFL championship odds: +1100
