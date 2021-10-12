National Football League Dallas Cowboys creep toward Buffalo Bills at summit of Week 6 Herd Hierarchy 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

According to Colin Cowherd, the NFL pecking order is "one team, and then everybody else is within a field goal" right now.

The host of "The Herd" kept his Herd Hierarchy teams the same from last week's edition, but there are some major movers up and down the order of Cowherd's top 10.

Here are the teams that make up Cowherd's top 10 going into Week 5, along with some insights from FOX Bet . (Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday.)

Overall record: 2-3 | Last week: Lost 38-20 vs. Buffalo Bills

Colin's thoughts: "All right, I'm going to put [the Kansas City Chiefs] at 10. Here's what worries me: They're tied for the most turnovers in the league with Jacksonville. They've gotten sloppy. ... But, they can win a lot of fireworks shows."

Up next: Chiefs at WFT (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +750

Overall record: 3-2 | Last week: Lost 47-42 at Los Angeles Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "[The Cleveland Browns] are the No. 1 rushing team in the league. I still like that. ... But they've now blown two 10-plus-point leads. That's a problem."

Up next: Browns vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1500

Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Won 25-22 (OT) at Cincinnati Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "The team I dropped the most was the [Green Bay Packers]. I have watched them be outplayed for long stretches by Cincinnati and Detroit this year. ... They're the only team that has four wins with a negative point differential."

Up next: Packers at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1100

Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Won 47-42 vs. Cleveland Browns

Colin's thoughts: "Here's the thing with [Justin] Herbert: He's getting better. Like, he could be better this Sunday than last Sunday. ... I still think you can run on [the Los Angeles Chargers], that's why I can't have them in the top five. That concerns me."

Up next: Chargers at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1700

Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Won 45-17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Colin's thoughts: "You're thinking the same thing I am. [The Tampa Bay Buccaneers] are winning games, but they're just not quite right defensively. ... We know they'll be around in the end."

Up next: Buccaneers at Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +600

Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Won 31-25 (OT) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Colin's thoughts: "I think [the Baltimore Ravens] are becoming a little dependent on Lamar Jackson being amazing. They were outplayed [Monday] night for three quarters. ... They're becoming incredibly reliant on [Jackson] saving them. "

Up next: Ravens vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1200

Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Won 26-17 at Seattle Seahawks

Colin's thoughts: "All four of the [Los Angeles] Rams' wins have come against teams that made the playoffs last year. So they're beating real football teams. ... They are wildly explosive, but they can also do the details well and get short yards."

Up next: Rams at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +900

Overall record: 5-0 | Last week: Won 17-10 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Colin's thoughts: "Kyler Murray is the story here. First year, he was dynamic with his legs, OK passer. Second year, took away some of the mistakes as a passer. Third year, he's now an elite passer with the legs. [The Arizona Cardinals] also went out and got leaders, like a JJ Watt."

Up next: Cardinals at Browns (4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1300

Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Won 44-20 vs. New York Giants

Colin's thoughts: "I'm going to be honest with you: [The Dallas Cowboys are] the only team that has not played poorly this year. In their only loss, they outplayed Tampa. They outplayed the Chargers. ... You tell me. My eyes don't lie."

Up next: Cowboys at Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1400

Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Won 38-20 at Kansas City Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "I don't think it's particularly close. I think [the Buffalo Bills] would beat Dallas by a touchdown. I think Buffalo is fantastic. ... They are not a great running team. I guess in the salary cap era you can't be a perfect team."

Up next: Bills at Titans (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, EPSN)

NFL championship odds: +550

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

