Buffalo Bills bounce Los Angeles Rams to sit atop Week 5 Herd Hierarchy

Another week brings another new team atop Colin Cowherd's latest Herd Hierarchy.

The host of "The Herd" has taken stock of the NFL and believes there's a new top dog in the pecking order, along with some major powerhouses rising and falling.

Here are the teams that make up Cowherd's top 10 going into Week 5, along with some insights from FOX Bet . (Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday.)

Overall record: 3-1 | Last week: Won 28-14 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "I don't trust the [Los Angeles Chargers] yet. I think they're being, as Peter Schrager said, very deliberate in how they're coaching this team. I think Justin Herbert will only get better. I do worry about Austin Ekeler's health."

Up next: Chargers -1 vs. Browns (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +2000

Overall record: 3-1 | Last week: Won 14-7 at Minnesota Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "Right now, Cleveland's defense feels like it's better than Cleveland's offense. ... [The Cleveland Browns] are not bringing extra people, and they are getting substantial pressure on the opposing quarterback. This is a very good team."

Up next: Browns +1 at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1200

Overall record: 2-2 | Last week: Won 42-30 at Philadelphia Eagles

Colin's thoughts: "Their defense is a huge concern. [The Kansas City Chiefs] can't get teams off the field. But they've had one three-and-out all year. They've had six punts all year. [Patrick] Mahomes is tremendous, but I do worry that their defense allows you to make Mahomes a spectator for long stretches."

Up next: Chiefs -2.5 vs. Bills (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +600

Overall record: 3-1 | Last week: Won 36-28 vs. Carolina Panthers

Colin's thoughts: "For the first time in a decade, I think [the Dallas Cowboys] are underrated. ... The defense is fast. It is athletic. ... A lot of people overvalue the Cowboys. I try to stay away from it, but I think they have entered the Super Bowl bubble."

Up next: Cowboys -7 vs. Giants (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1600

Overall record: 3-1 | Last week: Won 19-17 at New England Patriots

Colin's thoughts: "This is really out of respect for [Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce] Arians and [Tom] Brady. They're not playing like the sixth-best team in the league. Their passing defense is the worst in the NFL. "

Up next: Buccaneers -10 vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +600

Overall record: 3-1 | Last week: Lost 37-20 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Colin's thoughts: "I'll give [the Los Angeles Rams] a little bit of a pass against Arizona. ... They came off almost a Super Bowl-energy game against Tampa. It felt like a playoff game, and they were completely flat. "

Up next: Rams -2.5 at Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +850

Overall record: 4-0 | Last week: Won 37-20 at Los Angeles Rams

Colin's thoughts: "They're the only undefeated team left. They're really explosive. They're really dynamic, and they brought on JJ Watt for the leadership component. Kyler Murray — first time he's beaten the Rams. That's significant. ... This is a real tipping-point win for them."

Up next: Cardinals -5.5 vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1500

Overall record: 3-1 | Last week: Won 27-17 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Colin's thoughts: "I still don't think [the Green Bay Packers] are hitting on all cylinders. The reason I put them No. 3 is because the Steelers have a fairly vaunted pass rush, and yet Aaron Rodgers was pressured on only 18% of the dropbacks. That's very impressive."

Up next: Packers -3 at Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 3-1 | Last week: Won 23-7 at Denver Broncos

Colin's thoughts: "Folks, how long are you people going to hold to this 'Lamar Jackson can't throw the football' [narrative]? Get over it! ... He can throw the football. ... It ain't pretty, but he is so dynamic running the football, it opens up passing opportunities that other young quarterbacks, like a Mac Jones, will never get."

Up next: Ravens -7 vs. Colts (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +1100

Overall record: 3-1 | Last week: Won 40-0 vs. Houston Texans

Colin's thoughts: "They're so smart and well run, the Buffalo Bills. ... They are blowing people out. They've trailed just 11 minutes all season. ... This is a really, really well-run organization."

Up next: Bills +2.5 at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +800

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

