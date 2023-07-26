National Football League John Metchie cleared for Texans training camp after leukemia recovery Updated Jul. 26, 2023 11:23 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

John Metchie is ready to go for his first NFL season.

The Texans wide receiver has been cleared to practice in training camp after missing the 2022 season due to leukemia treatment, the team announced ahead of its first practice on Wednesday.

"He’s cleared to participate here in training camp," Texans general manager Nick Caserio told reporters. "John’s ready to go. He had a little bit of a setback there in the spring, but he’s cleared, he’s ready to practice, and we’ll take it one day at a time. I’m sure he’s anxious and excited to get back on the field."

The Texans selected Metchie out of Alabama in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But shortly before his rookie training camp was set to begin, Metchie received the leukemia diagnosis and announced he'd likely miss the entire year.

That ended up being the case, though Metchie also shared in his statement at the time that he planned to make a full recovery and return. He participated in organized team activities but missed minicamp due to a hamstring strain.

Texans wide receivers coach Ben McDaniels shared his high hopes for Metchie during OTAs.

"I’m not setting any expectations on Metch," McDaniels told reporters in May. "I certainly will not put any ceilings on him. He’s proved to everybody that’s unnecessary and he’ll attempt to shatter those ceilings. My expectations are high for him returning, whenever that is, and hitting the ground running."

Metchie was a star at Alabama. After a light freshman year in 2019, he had 55 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. He followed that up with 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. However, Metchie tore his ACL during Alabama's 2021 SEC Championship Game win, ending his college career early.

As he enters his first full NFL season, Metchie figures to play some role in the Texans' reworked receivers room. He'll be fighting for targets alongside Robert Woods, Nico Collins and Noah Brown plus tight end Dalton Schultz. This year's No. 2 overall pick, C.J. Stroud, is the presumed starting quarterback.

