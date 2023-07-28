National Football League Jets set to meet with Dalvin Cook, reportedly zeroing in on signing ex-Viking Published Jul. 28, 2023 5:01 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Minnesota Vikings recently released four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook , making him a free agent.

While many teams — including the New England Patriots , Miami Dolphins , Buffalo Bills , Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys — have had "interest" in Cook, it appears that the New York Jets are still the front-runners to sign him. The 27-year-old back is reportedly meeting with the team in the coming days.

On Thursday's edition of "The Carton Show," host Craig Carton opined that Cook would be a perfect fit for the Jets, who just restructured the contract of four-time NFL MVP QB Aaron Rodgers into a two-year, fully guaranteed $75 million deal .

"Four straight years [he had] 1,000 [rushing] yards, played all 17 games last year and because Breece Hall is coming off the torn ACL," Carton said, listing the reasons for New York to sign Cook. "You're not going to have to give Dalvin Cook a long-term deal. From a football standpoint only, it makes all the sense in the world."

Hall, the Jets' second-year running back, tore his ACL in October and started training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He won't practice with the team until he gets off that list, though he can come off at any time, and it remains unclear if he'll be ready for the start of the season.

On Friday, Carton predicted that Cook is likely to sign with the Jets in the coming days.

"All signs are pointing towards Dalvin Cook joining the New York Jets maybe as early as today or tomorrow," he said.

Dalvin Cook to visit New York Jets over the weekend

Meanwhile, Nick Wright argued on Thursday's edition of "First Things First" that Cook wouldn't elevate the Jets to a new level, saying that the team isn't "close enough to being a true" Super Bowl contender.

"I think that they were a 5-12 team last year that ended up 7-10, and I think adding Aaron Rodgers and a natural bit of defensive regression, turnover [rate] goes the other way makes them an eight- or nine-win team this year, with or without Dalvin Cook," Wright said.

Cook racked up 5,993 rushing yards, 1,794 receiving yards and a combined 52 rushing and receiving touchdowns during his six seasons with the Vikings. He has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in each of the past four seasons.

The Jets, who started training camp early because they're playing in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3, have been working with running backs Michael Carter , Zonovan Knight and Israel Abanikanda thus far this offseason.

