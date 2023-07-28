National Football League Colin Cowherd on Aaron Rodgers' Jets' pay cut: 'I think it's incredibly thoughtful' Updated Jul. 28, 2023 3:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Rodgers signed a new two-year, fully guaranteed $75 million deal with the New York Jets on July 26 that will keep the four-time NFL MVP on the team's roster through the 2024 season.

The biggest shocker about Rodgers' contract? That it was roughly $35 million less than what was guaranteed to him on his old deal with the Green Bay Packers .

On Friday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd applauded Rodgers for taking the substantial pay cut.

"That's not a shave: that's a brand pivot," Cowherd said of Rodgers. "That is a realignment of your priorities. That is saying, ‘I want to win.’ [Tom] Brady did it. [Drew] Brees did it later. That is saying ‘I want to win games. I'm gonna sacrifice. I've made a bunch of money.’ I've never seen an owner give back $35 million bucks in any sport; they fight for every dollar. I think it's incredibly thoughtful, unselfish, and frankly it does help you win more. You can get a couple more players."

Aaron Rodgers takes $35M pay cut, signs new two-year deal with Jets

On Thursday's edition of "First Things First," cohost Chris Broussard expressed how Rodgers' pay cut is an auspicious sign for the Gang Green faithful.

"This is a guy giving away $35 million," Broussard said. "It's probably the biggest situation like this where a guy gave away $35 million in the history of American sports … he is all-in, and when a guy who just two years ago was the MVP is all-in like this — if I’m a Jets fan, I am hyped."

Surprised that Aaron Rodgers took a $35M pay cut in new Jets deal?

On Thursday's edition of "Speak," cohost Ric Bucher explained how Rodgers sent a message to the Packers.

"He is demonstrating that he is sparing no expense to stick it to the Green Bay Packers and to make this as successful as possible, which is still sticking it to the Green Bay Packers," Bucher said. "He is doing all the things that he would not do in Green Bay the last couple of years. He took every dime that he could get from them. He didn't do OTAs; he didn't engage the young guys; he didn't do any of these things. To me, this is just one more measure to make sure that you find out just how good I can be and what you're missing [out] on because our relationship wasn't where it was supposed to, but this is what I'm capable of.

"It's not on me that I'm not in Green Bay: it's on them that I'm not in Green Bay."

Does Aaron Rodgers have less pressure after taking $35M pay cut?

The Packers went 8-9 last season under Rodgers, who threw for 3,695 yards (64.6 completion percentage), 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. On the other hand, the Jets went 7-10, losing each of their last six games. New York acquired Rodgers from Green Bay in April.

