National Football League
Jets sign Aaron Rodgers to new two-year deal
National Football League

Jets sign Aaron Rodgers to new two-year deal

Published Jul. 26, 2023 6:50 p.m. ET

Aaron Rodgers signed a new two-year, $75 million deal with the New York Jets Wednesday. 

The new contract is fully guaranteed and will keep him on the team's roster through the 2024 season. Rodgers had $110M guaranteed on his old deal with Green Bay but will take a pay cut of over $30M with his new franchise. 

The deal also likely guarantees his status as a Jet for the next two seasons. Rodgers admittedly contemplated retirement following a troublesome season with the Packers in 2022-23. The squad went 8-9, while Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (64.6 completion percentage), 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. 

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Travis Kelce tried to give Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it

Travis Kelce tried to give Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes