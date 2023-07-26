National Football League Jets sign Aaron Rodgers to new two-year deal Published Jul. 26, 2023 6:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Rodgers signed a new two-year, $75 million deal with the New York Jets Wednesday.

The new contract is fully guaranteed and will keep him on the team's roster through the 2024 season. Rodgers had $110M guaranteed on his old deal with Green Bay but will take a pay cut of over $30M with his new franchise.

The deal also likely guarantees his status as a Jet for the next two seasons. Rodgers admittedly contemplated retirement following a troublesome season with the Packers in 2022-23. The squad went 8-9, while Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (64.6 completion percentage), 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

