National Football League
Giants name Tommy DeVito starting QB vs. Cowboys after Daniel Jones injury
National Football League

Giants name Tommy DeVito starting QB vs. Cowboys after Daniel Jones injury

Published Nov. 8, 2023 1:30 p.m. ET

The New York Giants will keep Tommy DeVito at quarterback when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

DeVito, an undrafted rookie, was named the Giants' starting quarterback with Matt Barkley backing him up after Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL in Week 9, Brain Daboll announced Wednesday. DeVito was New York's primary backup when Tyrod Taylor started in place of Jones for three games in October, and DeVito relieved an injured Taylor in the Giants' Week 8 matchup against the Jets.

The rookie was then back on the field early in Week 9. Jones departed the Giants' loss to the Raiders following the first play of the second quarter, allowing DeVito to play most of the game. The Giants also let him throw it more in Week 9 than they did a week prior, when he had only nine dropbacks against the Jets on 50 snaps. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions and was sacked six times in the 30-6 loss to the Raiders.

There's a chance that DeVito could be the starting quarterback for the 2-7 Giants for the remainder of the season. Taylor, who left the Week 8 game against the Jets with a rib cage injury, is on injured reserve and Daboll told reporters Monday that he's unsure if the veteran QB will return this season. 

ADVERTISEMENT

New York added Barkley shortly after Taylor's injury, signing him to its practice squad on Oct. 31 before signing him to its 53-man roster on Wednesday. Barkley spent three seasons playing under Daboll in Buffalo when Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Bills

DeVito's start will make some NFL history. He'll be the 10th rookie quarterback to start a game this season, marking the most in a non-replacement season since at least 1950, when quarterback starts began being tracked. 

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Christian Pulisic reportedly avoids serious injury, is as listed day-to-day

Christian Pulisic reportedly avoids serious injury, is as listed day-to-day

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes