National Football League Giants name Tommy DeVito starting QB vs. Cowboys after Daniel Jones injury Published Nov. 8, 2023 1:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Giants will keep Tommy DeVito at quarterback when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

DeVito, an undrafted rookie, was named the Giants' starting quarterback with Matt Barkley backing him up after Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL in Week 9, Brain Daboll announced Wednesday. DeVito was New York's primary backup when Tyrod Taylor started in place of Jones for three games in October, and DeVito relieved an injured Taylor in the Giants' Week 8 matchup against the Jets.

The rookie was then back on the field early in Week 9. Jones departed the Giants' loss to the Raiders following the first play of the second quarter, allowing DeVito to play most of the game. The Giants also let him throw it more in Week 9 than they did a week prior, when he had only nine dropbacks against the Jets on 50 snaps. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions and was sacked six times in the 30-6 loss to the Raiders.

There's a chance that DeVito could be the starting quarterback for the 2-7 Giants for the remainder of the season. Taylor, who left the Week 8 game against the Jets with a rib cage injury, is on injured reserve and Daboll told reporters Monday that he's unsure if the veteran QB will return this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York added Barkley shortly after Taylor's injury, signing him to its practice squad on Oct. 31 before signing him to its 53-man roster on Wednesday. Barkley spent three seasons playing under Daboll in Buffalo when Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Bills.

DeVito's start will make some NFL history. He'll be the 10th rookie quarterback to start a game this season, marking the most in a non-replacement season since at least 1950, when quarterback starts began being tracked.

share