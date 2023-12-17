National Football League
Eagles defense will be called by Matt Patricia as DC Sean Desai moves to booth
Published Dec. 17, 2023 2:55 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles are making a change in defensive play calling, as Matt Patricia will now be running the Eagles defense in place of defensive coordinator Sean Desai. 

"[The Eagles] have moved their defensive coordinator Sean Desai," NFL insider Jay Glazer said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "He's out [on the sidelines, but] he's still with the organization, but Matt Patricia is now running the defense." 

In other words, Patricia will be making calls from the Eagles sidelines while Desai will move up to the team's coaching booth and continue to serve as defensive coordinator. 

Patricia, who was hired during the offseason, led the Detroit Lions for three seasons after serving a long stint under Patriots coach Bill Belichick as New England's defensive coordinator. 

The Eagles hope Patricia's experience will serve their struggling defensive unit well after they suffered back-to-back blowout losses against the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys

Patricia will make his debut on Philadelphia's sideline during Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m. ET).

