Do the Buffalo Bills have a Josh Allen problem?
After losing to the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills now have three losses on their record.
And the Bills arguably should have won all three of them. The Ls came against the Jets just after they lost Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, against Jacksonville four weeks later in London, and now to the 2-5 Pats. Josh Allen threw two TDs in the 29-25 defeat to New England but also tossed an interception. It marked his seventh of the season, which is tied for second-most in the NFL.
For former Steelers lineman Willie Colon, Allen's recklessness has been a major problem for Buffalo over the past few seasons.
"I'm not knocking his heart or his character," Colon said Wednesday on "The Carton Show." "What I'm knocking is that sometimes he is his worst enemy. Go back to him getting in a fight with the Giants linebackers cause he wants to prove he's down with the boys. You're our starting quarterback, back up, let the big uglies go to fight for you. … Every interception he throws I'm like ‘that’s why I don't want him as my quarterback.' I don't think they're gonna make the playoffs."
Craig Carton called Colon's sentiments asinine, saying that Allen's led them to a level they hadn't seen in years.
"All they've done is win more than they've done since Jim Kelly was there," Carton argued. "… They're messing with his mind. If I'm the Buffalo Bills, and I'm the Pegula family that owns the Bills, I tell Sean McDermott and everybody else, stop messing with that kid. He's a good kid!
"… Here's the thing. There are some quarterbacks that fit the city they play in very, very well. … Josh Allen fits Buffalo. … There's a trade-off. I'm willing to accept there's gonna be a rogue play that I'm gonna pull whatever hair I used to have out … but I'm gonna trade that for all the great stuff he does. … Every touchdown pass that guy throws I'm like ‘Jesus, that guy can throw the ball.’ … They've had success with that. … There are some guys you've got to leave alone."
