Colts RB Jonathan Taylor on his future with team: ‘I’m here right now’

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, speaking to reporters for the first time in four months, didn't want to discuss his contract. He didn't want to discuss the dispute surrounding it (he called it an offseason thing) or if he had any regrets about how messy it got on social media. He didn't address his relationship with the organization, his trade request or whether he wants to be in Indianapolis long term.

In a Thursday press conference lasting just over 11 minutes, deflecting questions seeking clarity, Taylor wanted to keep the discussion on one thing: his health.

The Colts star said he's 100 percent healthy and focused on his return to football. Thursday will mark his first full practice since being designated to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list, which kept him out of the first four games. It's not clear yet if he can play as soon as Sunday, when the Colts (2-2) host the divisional-rival Titans (2-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Taylor told reporters in June that it was his goal to be ready to go on his surgically repaired ankle by training camp, but he missed all of it on PUP, which he stayed on into the regular season. He missed six games last season with a sprained ankle, holding him to career-lows across the board — in carries (192), rushing yards (862) and rushing touchdowns (4).

"I don't think it matters on if I'm saying I'm committed or not because I'm here," Taylor said. "If somebody wasn't committed, they wouldn't be here. Right now, I'm here and my No. 1 goal is to really attack this first practice. It's been over 290 days I believe. When you're not doing what you love, you're going to notice it."

Amid growing speculation of the ankle injury's legitimacy, general manager Chris Ballard in August said Taylor was still in pain. On Thursday, Taylor explained his focus wasn't on being back by a certain date.

"Everybody heals different," he said. "No surgery is the same."

The focus, he said, is on doing right by his teammates and the city of Indianapolis.

He was asked point-blank if he wanted to be a Colt and he said, "I'm here right now."

"A lot of people worry about what I want, what I want," Taylor said. "It doesn't matter necessarily what I want. What matters is what this team needs, what this team wants, what this city wants and what this city needs. What this city needs is a championship, and while I'm here, that's what I'm going to work my tail off to do. That's what I worked my tail off to get the opportunity to do.

"I never took it for granted, but even when it's taken away you still are like, ‘Man, that was a great opportunity, and I can't wait to have another opportunity.'"

It's an unsurprising message from Taylor. He had nothing to gain by revealing his true feelings, the current state of his relationship with the only franchise he's ever known. For months in the summer, his contract standoff became a public drama for the NFL.

Whether he still actually holds resentment toward the Colts for an unwillingness to offer him an extension, whether he still wants to be traded, the best thing for him is to look forward. To play and show that he can be that world-class running back with world-class breakaway speed. To show that he can still be what he was in 2021, when he posted the most prolific rushing season in Colts history and was the rushing triple crown champion. To show that to the Colts and to everybody else.

Now, he's healthy enough to do it.

"There's been a lot of things said and done. But at the end of the day, the No. 1 overall goal for everybody was for me to get healthy, and I think everybody was on the same page with that one," Taylor said.

"I don't think it's a matter of showing the Colts or other teams or players. I think it's about yourself. … "You want to show yourself that, ‘Hey, I've been working. I've been working for a long time for this moment.'"

Depending on how the rest of the week goes, that moment could come Sunday.

