National Football League Colin Cowherd predicts Jordan Love, Packers will struggle in 2023: 'They got no breaks' Updated Aug. 1, 2023 6:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It is no secret the Green Bay Packers lost a lot of talent this past offseason, including four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Losing a player of Rodgers' caliber is no easy obstacle to overcome, and after 15 seasons at the helm, Green Bay's offense will open the 2023 campaign with a new face under center: Jordan Love.

Love's football journey has been similar to the man who preceded him. He waited for his moment to shine, learning the ins and outs of the Packers' offense from a future Hall of Famer. And now, the moment is his.

But Colin Cowherd isn't feeling the Love in Green Bay just yet. In fact, "The Herd" host predicted Tuesday that the Packers would struggle mightily in Love's first season as a starter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Jordan Love, according to 50 scouts, executives, coaches, coordinators, is in Tier 4 [of The Athletic's QB tiers]," Cowherd revealed. "One spot ahead of Baker Mayfield … and two spots below the last player taken, Brock Purdy, two years ago."

"Here's what I do know. Detroit and Chicago are going to be better in the Packers' division, and Minnesota is better, with a much better quarterback. They didn't get a scheduling break. So Green Bay gets the Chargers, Denver and Kansas City. They're going to lose those games, unless Jordan Love is really good. They've also got the NFC South, which you think is a break. But the 'go either way games’ are both on the road. The Saints are probably gonna beat Green Bay in Green Bay. And then the random AFC game they got? The Steelers in Pittsburgh. I think it's very possible the Packers are a five-win team. … They got no breaks."

Cowherd addressed the idea that the Packers could be better than their rival, the Chicago Bears, as well.

"That at-Chicago game has been a W for the Packers it feels like for 20 years. I think in terms of offensive explosiveness, Chicago's the better team now. The more athletic, better quarterback, more depth at wide receiver, and the O-line for the Bears is better than you think."

Love and the Packers will open their season against the Bears on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Green Bay Packers Jordan Love Aaron Rodgers

share