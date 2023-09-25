National Football League Chargers WR Mike Williams reportedly suffers ACL tear, ending season Published Sep. 25, 2023 12:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Chargers will be without one of their top playmakers for the remainder of the season.

Mike Williams suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the Chargers' 28-24 win over the Vikings, NFL Media reported Monday.

The wide receiver departed Sunday's game after his leg got caught and twisted following a reception. He limped onto the cart and was taken to the locker room, ending his day. It was later revealed he would undergo an MRI on Monday, which confirmed the injury that the Chargers feared.

Prior to his injury, Williams was having his best game of the young season, recording seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, which came off a trick play with a pass from Keenan Allen.

Williams, who turns 29 in October, has formed one of the league's top receiver duos alongside Allen in recent years, helping Justin Herbert become one of the league's top passers. Williams has recorded two 1,000-yard seasons in the past four years. He had 63 receptions for 895 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last season. He had his best season in 2021, recording 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Chargers have some other viable receiver options beyond Williams and Allen. Joshua Palmer had more than 700 receiving yards for them last season and they used a first-round pick to select TCU star receiver Quentin Johnston. Star running back Austin Ekeler led the team in receptions last season, though he has been sidelined the past two games due to an ankle injury. Gerald Everett has also made several contributions in the passing game at tight end over his career.

Still, the loss of Williams is significant for a Chargers squad coming off an early playoff disappointment in 2022 and winning its first game of the season on Sunday. They host the Raiders in Week 4 as they hope to move to 2-2 without Williams.

