National Football League Chargers' GM Joe Hortiz confirms he'll work with Jim Harbaugh as 'Batman and Robin' Updated Feb. 7, 2024 3:25 p.m. ET

At his opening press conference, new Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh gave the analogy that he and general manager Joe Hortiz will be "Batman and Robin," with Harbaugh being Robin and Hortiz being Batman.

Hortiz confirmed that group dynamic.

"Jim has been on my list. I've had a couple of chances elsewhere, he's always been at the top of my list as a guy I wanted to work with. We've talked about that. Before I got the interview here, we talked about Batman and Robin. Certainly, that's the way we're going to operate," Hortiz said at his introductory news conference Tuesday. "The only thing is, I'm not wearing tights. I may put a cape on, but I'm not wearing tights.

"That's what it's going to be — it's going to be a partnership. There's a time for the GM to lead and then, certainly, when we kick it off, that's when the head coach leads, and I'm going to do everything that I can to support him and give him everything he needs to win."

Hortiz, 48, is embarking on his first NFL general manager position after spending the past 25 years with the Baltimore Ravens; he served as a personnel assistant (1998-2000), scout (2001-08), director of college scouting (2009-18) and director of player personnel (2019-23) for the Ravens.

Baltimore won two Super Bowls across Hortiz's stint (Super Bowl XXXV and Super Bowl XLVII). Hortiz was previously a graduate assistant for his alma mater Auburn from 1995-97.

Meanwhile, Harbaugh comes to Los Angeles after a nine-year run as head coach of his respective alma mater, Michigan, which culminated in winning the 2023 College Football National Championship. Harbaugh last coached in the NFL from 2011-14 with the San Francisco 49ers, posting a combined 44-19-1 record, three 11-plus-win seasons and reaching Super Bowl XLVII. He was also the head coach of Stanford from 2007-10.

Harbaugh recently added former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman to be the team's offensive coordinator, while former Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will assume the same position in L.A.

The Chargers are coming off a 5-12 season.

