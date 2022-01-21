Buffalo Bills primed to take down Kansas City Chiefs?

National Football League
2 hours ago

Beating the same team more than once in the same season is a tough task. Doing it twice on their home field is even more daunting.

And when you're trying to do it against the defending AFC Champions, you're probably going to have your work cut out for you.

That's the exact situation that the Buffalo Bills find themselves in as they enter Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round on Sunday.

After falling to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship a year ago, Josh Allen and the Bills got an early chance at redemption in Week 5 of the regular season.

The Bills traveled to Kansas City and defeated the Chiefs, 38-20, making a statement that they are ready to compete with the top dog in the conference.

Now, they'll get their chance to prove that it truly is their time on Sunday evening.

And Colin Cowherd believes the Bills are now the most fearsome team remaining in the playoffs, not the Chiefs, as he explained on "The Herd."

"Buffalo has actually surpassed Kansas City as the best knockout punch in the league," Cowherd said. "Ten times this year they beat teams in the NFL by over two touchdowns. Green Bay, No. 1 seed in the NFL, did it five times. Kansas City did it five times. Not only do they knock people out, they knocked Kansas City out by 18 points."

Colin Cowherd argues that the Bills have surpassed the Chiefs for the best knockout punch in the NFL. Watch as he previews their divisional round game and questions which version of Josh Allen the Bills may get this weekend

While the Bills might have the highest ceiling in the NFL, Nick Wright still believes the Chiefs are going to be too much for Buffalo to handle.

On "First Things First," Wright detailed how the Chiefs' recent playoff dominance, appearing in the last three AFC Championship Games, is too much to ignore, even when acknowledging how hot the Bills are coming in.

"The very simple math of this game is, which team is at home?," Wright asked. "Which team has the better coach? Which team has the better weapons? And yes, dare I say, which team has the better quarterback? Check, check, check, check, all in the same column, all for the Kansas City Chiefs."

Nick Wright is astounded to find that most of his colleagues like the Buffalo Bills to come out on top against his Kansas City Chiefs.

Wright's pick of the Chiefs makes sense when peeling back the layers.

Since becoming the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, Patrick Mahomes has led K.C. to a 6-1 record in AFC playoff games, and the team is currently on a five-game home playoff winning streak.

This matchup provides a chance for the Bills to show that they belong not only among the AFC's elite, but perhaps even the entire NFL.

