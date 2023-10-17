National Football League 49ers' Deebo Samuel hits back at Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 'No one knows who he is' Updated Oct. 18, 2023 2:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Deebo Samuel responded Wednesday to C.J. Gardner-Johnson after the Lions cornerback took a swipe at the 49ers wide receiver in an escalation of a spat this week.

"What's so crazy is I have no idea where it came from," Samuel told FanDuel TV. "It just sounds like he's mad I got a little bag and a lot of money and nobody knows who he is. I ain't gonna speak too much on it. That s--- is over with. I was laughing the whole time."

Everything started Monday when Gardner-Johnson trolled Samuel for his role in a fight before San Francisco's upset loss in Cleveland on Sunday.

"Don't be friendly when you see me," Gardner-Johnson said. "You better hope all that talk you're doing when we see you all, whatever [playoff] round that may be — because I can guard you. You can't run routes. You're a running back. I ain't gonna sit here and play with you, little boy."

Samuel brushed off Gardner-Johnson's comments Wednesday.

"That was comedy," Samuel said. "He looked like he was about to cry."

Skip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman also commented on the beef during Wednesday's episode of "Undisputed," with Bayless and Sherman both respecting Gardner-Johnson's approach while Johnson urged the cornerback to tread lightly around the All-Pro receiver.

"I like the spice," Sherman said. "As long you keep it on the football field and what we're doing on the football field. What gets me is when dudes are like, ‘Let me catch you in the streets.’ I don't care [for] that. … Keep it on the field, and I'm good with it. C.J. Gardner-Johnson said, ‘Hey, when I see you on that field, I’m gonna give you that work.' OK. Deebo's going to see the same thing back to him. Eventually, we're going to see who's talking and who's doing the walking, and that's what I like."

Bayless pointed out that Gardner-Johnson's trash talk has some similarities to Sherman's own infamous history of trash-talking 49ers wide receivers on the field.

"He ain't no Richard Sherman, but he can play," Bayless said. "As a true freshman at Florida, he was the MVP of their bowl game that year. He's pretty good. He led the league in interceptions last year. … Does he talk until he gets on your last nerve? Yes, but that's who he is. That's his edge. That's part of his game."

C. J. Gardner-Johnson swipes at Deebo Samuel on social media

Johnson, however, warned Gardner-Johnson to tread lightly around Samuel.

"If you are approaching me in this manner, then I'm going to show you something a little bit different," Johnson said. "I believe Deebo will show you something a little bit different on the football field. I don't look at Deebo as just a running back. He can run routes. They use him in a special way. He is physical. He is explosive and dominant at both positions."

The feud comes one week after Samuels threw shade at Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons. That was in response to Parsons calling out 49ers tight end George Kittle for a "F--- Dallas" shirt Kittle wore during San Francisco's 42-10 blowout win over the Cowboys.

Samuel's current beef with Gardner-Johnson started when the latter reposted an "NFL on FOX" video of the 49ers-Browns fight, implying that Samuel was running away from the Browns after instigating the fight until 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams arrived to back up his teammate.

Samuel responded Sunday night, threatening a repeat of when then-Bears wide receiver Javon Wims threw a punch at Gardner-Johnson during a game back when Gardner-Johnson was playing for the Saints.

[2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Dolphins dethrone 49ers after wild weekend]

Gardner-Johnson responded Monday morning, taunting Samuel again for Williams intervening in the fight with the Browns, to which Samuel responded, "Stop making stuff up in your head."

The two continued exchanging words on social media Monday, with Samuel saying Gardner-Johnson was "barely on the field or bouncing around on different teams." Gardner-Johnson spent his first three NFL seasons with the Saints before getting traded to the Eagles in 2022, where he squared off against Samuel in the NFC Championship Game.

[Related: Eagles are Deebo Samuel's 'most hated' opponents]

Gardner-Johnson also took a subtle dig at the 49ers by sharing Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II's post sharing that Cleveland mimicked the 49ers' walk-out with a boom box before the Browns' upset over San Francisco.

Samuel has not yet responded since Gardner-Johnson's latest escalation. He inserted himself into Parsons' feud with Kittle last week by telling FanDuel TV that the next time San Francisco faces Dallas, the result "might be worse" for the Cowboys than the 49ers' 32-point win on Sunday Night Football.

Both the 49ers and Lions are 5-1 heading into Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. The 49ers are the current favorites to win the Super Bowl.

