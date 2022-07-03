National Football League Who are the NFL's highest paid wide receivers? Here are the top 10 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

2022 has been the year of the wide receiver in the NFL.

A number of high-achieving big-play threats cashed in with mammoth-sized contracts this year, and the NFL's new offensive explosion has made WR the most important skill position outside of quarterback.

Pass-catching talent was widely apparent throughout the playoffs, and it's unlikely that either the Rams or the Bengals would have reached the Super Bowl without the contributions of their best receivers: Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase.

Kupp is one of the aforementioned men who signed an extension after his SB heroics, and Chase will be in for a big payday when the time is right.

Let's take a look at other play-making wideouts who have cushy bank accounts in 2022.

T-10. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

Contract: Five years, $100 million ($20 million average salary, $10 million signing bonus)

The NFL world received a seismic shock when the Dallas Cowboys traded their No. 1 WR to the Browns in exchange for relative chump change, beginning a new era for Cleveland's WR corps.

Cooper has been the pillar of consistency since entering the league, recording five 1,000-yard seasons in seven years in the league. He matched his career-high with eight TDs in 2021.

T-10. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Contract: Three years, $60,000,000 ($20 million average salary, $18.75 million signing bonus)

Godwin was unable to contribute to T.B.'s playoff effort after suffering a torn ACL in Week 15, but the team remained high on his value, extending him after placing a franchise tag on his contract for the 2022 season.

Godwin broke the 1,000-yard mark despite missing the last two games of the season, posting 1,103 yards on 98 receptions.

T-10. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

Contract: Three years, $60,000,000 ($20 million average salary, $21 million signing bonus)

The Chargers are quickly developing one of the most prolific passing attacks in football, and Williams is a huge part of that. The team's WR2 is oftentimes the first option throughout Chargers' games, and he made good on his squad's reliance on him in 2021, registering 1,146 receiving yards and nine TDs on 76 catches.

9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Contract: Four years, $80.1 million ($20,025,000 million average salary, $13.5 million signing bonus)

Allen's been hauling in TD passes since his college days for the California Golden Bears, and since he's entered the league he's been the Chargers' most consistent receiver over the past decade.

The Bolts have struck gold with third-year QB Justin Herbert rounding into his prime, and they made sure to provide him with ample weapons, including an established WR1 in Allen, who's caught at least 100 balls in each of the last three seasons.

8. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

Contract: Three years, $61,884,000 million ($20,628,000 average salary, $19.5 million signing bonus)

Moore's been a consistent heartbeat for Carolina despite playing with a slew of different QBs. He's surpassed 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons, and Carolina rewarded his efforts with a hefty bonus this past offseason, making him one of the highest-paid athletes at his position.

7. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Contract: Three years, $70 million ($23.3 million average salary, $28 million signing bonus)

Speaking of different quarterbacks, McLaurin knows that reality all too well. Very few receivers have lined up alongside as many passers as McLaurin has during his short career, and he's done nothing but ball despite the changes.

McLaurin threatened his team with a holdout if they didn't pay him the money he believes he deserved. He got his wish, raking in a gargantuan $28 million signing bonus with a new deal.

6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Contract: Four years, $96 million ($24 million average salary, $21.5 million signing bonus)

Diggs will bring in just $7 million for the first year of his massive contract in 2023, but in '24, that number kicks up to a whopping $18.5 million — over a million per game. And his performance last year forced Buffalo to maneuver all the dividends it could in order to keep him alongside Josh Allen.

5. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Contract: Four years, $100 million ($25 million average salary, $23,234,000 signing bonus)

Philly pulled off perhaps the move of the draft when it acquired Brown in a blockbuster deal, subsequently signing him to a colossal deal, which included $57 million in guaranteed funds. Brown's addition gives Jalen Hurts a reliable, sturdy target to elevate Philly's presence in the NFC East.

4. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Contract: Three years, $80,100,000 ($26,700,000 average salary, $20 million signing bonus)

There was not a more productive receiver in the NFL last season than Kupp. His Super Bowl performance put the finishing touches on a regal showing for him in 2021, which included leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), TDs (16) and receptions of 20+ yards (30).

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

Contract: Two years, $54,500,000 ($27,250,000 average salary, $27,500,000 signing bonus)

Hopkins only played in 10 games during the 2021 season, but still managed to lead the Cardinals in TDs by a comfortable margin, recording eight in all (the next man had five).

His presence was sorely missed as Arizona tailed off toward the end of the season, and that will be the same for the first six of 2022, as Hopkins will be absent from the lineup serving time for his suspension.

2. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Contract: Five years, $140,000,000 ($28 million average salary, $19,250,000 signing bonus)

Adams will have new digs with the Raiders this season after eight seasons with the Packers, and Las Vegas is wholly confident he'll be able to provide them with similar firepower to what he flashed in Green Bay. That included a league-runner-up 1,553 yards and 84 first downs, plus 11 TDs (fifth among receivers).

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Contract: Four years, $120 million ($30 million average salary, $25.5 million signing bonus)

Hill is one of the most dangerous receivers in the league, and most would not argue against him being the highest-paid receiver either. Miami certainly believes in his worthiness of the distinction and lauded him as such with the largest deal for a WR in NFL history. Hill had 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine TDs in 2021.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.