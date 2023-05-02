National Basketball Association
Suns' Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton out for Game 6 vs. Nuggets with injuries
Updated May. 11, 2023 3:45 p.m. ET

The Suns will be without point guard Chris Paul and, reportedly, center Deandre Ayton as they face elimination in Game 6 of Phoenix's Western Conference semifinals matchup against Denver. Paul will miss his fourth straight game as he continues to recover from a groin injury he suffered in Game 2.

Paul was boxing out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope when the Nuggets guard went up for an offensive rebound with just under five minutes left in the third quarter of Game 2. Shortly after the play, Paul walked toward the bench and went to the locker room.

"He couldn’t push off of it or anything," Williams explained after that game. "We’re not quite sure what it is right now, but it seems to be something in the groin area."

Ayton collided with Nuggets wing Bruce Brown during the first quarter of Game 5 but stayed in the game, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds in 32 minutes of action.

On Wednesday, Suns coach Monty Williams said, "[Paul] is doing more for sure," but there is no concrete report on if Paul will be able to return for a potential Game 7.

The Nuggets hold a 3-2 advantage over the Suns, with Game 6 set for Thursday night in Phoenix. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

