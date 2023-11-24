National Basketball Association
Pacers advance to NBA Cup quarterfinals with 136-113 win over Pistons
Published Nov. 24, 2023 11:10 p.m. ET

Tyrese Haliburton had 26 points and 10 assists, Myles Turner scored 10 of his 23 points in the final quarter, and the Indiana Pacers earned a quarterfinal home game in the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 136-113 home victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

The Pacers, 4-0 in East Group A play, will host the next tournament opponent on Dec. 4 or 5.

The Pistons, after opening the season 2-1, have lost 13 consecutive games.

The Pacers outscored the Pistons 39-17 in the final quarter.

Despite playing with a sprained right wrist, Haliburton boosted a 9-of-23 shooting effort with five 3-pointers. Seven Pacers players scored at least 15 points.

Buddy Hield had 18 to continue his hot streak. In the last three games since being inserted into the lineup, he's scored 73 points and hit 16 of 25 3s. Obi Toppin and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 15.

Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham led all scorers with 31 and Jaden Ivey had 25.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle tied Frank Vogel for second on the franchise win list with his 250th victory. Bobby "Slick" Leonard is No. 1 at 529.

Pistons: Host Washington on Monday.

Pacers: Host Portland on Monday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

