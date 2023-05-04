National Basketball Association
Luka Doncic to help pay for funerals, counseling after Belgrade shooting
National Basketball Association

Luka Doncic to help pay for funerals, counseling after Belgrade shooting

Published May. 4, 2023 6:52 p.m. ET

Luka Doncic is stepping up for the Belgrade community in a time of need.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar announced that he's exploring "both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families" affected by a shooting at an elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia on Wednesday that killed eight children and a security guard.

Doncic, who has numerous family ties to the region, has committed to pay for the funeral services of those who passed in the shooting as well as grief counseling for classmates and staff involved, per ESPN.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent children," Doncic wrote in a tweet. "My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy."

"I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available. #StandWithBelgrade," Doncic wrote in another tweet.

Denver Nuggets star and Serbian native Nikola Jokic also expressed his condolences to the families and friends affected by the shooting.

"It's something you don't want to hear about," Jokic told reporters Thursday. "It probably hits harder when it's closer to you. In Serbia, it's never happened before. I was so surprised. I thought we don't have that or the mindset, but that's not true [now].

ADVERTISEMENT

"We need to take care of everybody," he added. "If someone is not good, ask them if they're good or not good."

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NBA coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews, personnel changes

2023 NBA coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews, personnel changes

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes