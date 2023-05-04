National Basketball Association Luka Doncic to help pay for funerals, counseling after Belgrade shooting Published May. 4, 2023 6:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Luka Doncic is stepping up for the Belgrade community in a time of need.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar announced that he's exploring "both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families" affected by a shooting at an elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia on Wednesday that killed eight children and a security guard.

Doncic, who has numerous family ties to the region, has committed to pay for the funeral services of those who passed in the shooting as well as grief counseling for classmates and staff involved, per ESPN.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent children," Doncic wrote in a tweet. "My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy."

"I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available. #StandWithBelgrade," Doncic wrote in another tweet.

Denver Nuggets star and Serbian native Nikola Jokic also expressed his condolences to the families and friends affected by the shooting.

"It's something you don't want to hear about," Jokic told reporters Thursday. "It probably hits harder when it's closer to you. In Serbia, it's never happened before. I was so surprised. I thought we don't have that or the mindset, but that's not true [now].

"We need to take care of everybody," he added. "If someone is not good, ask them if they're good or not good."

