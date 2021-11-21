National Basketball Association LeBron James ejected from Pistons game after scrum with Isaiah Stewart 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tempers flared during a Sunday night contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons.

In just his second game back after an extended absence due to an abdominal injury, LeBron James made a premature exit on the road after nearly coming to blows with Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart.

James and Stewart got tangled up as they tried to box each other out during a Pistons free-throw attempt in the third quarter. But Stewart lost the battle after James sent him to the ground with an elbow to his eye. The blow drew blood, and Stewart was irate following what he believed to be a dirty play.

James was adamant about it being an accident as the benches cleared, but Stewart still wanted to get a piece of him. He made a few attempts to get within striking distance of The King, but was held back by a slew of teammates and coaches.

Both players were ejected — Stewart for his role in the scrum, James for the foul, which referees labeled a Flagrant 2 foul. It's just the second time that James has been ejected in his 19-year career. His first ejection happened in 2017 — 15 years into his NBA career — during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers trailed by 12 at the time of the incident but rallied to win 121-116 behind a 30-point effort by Anthony Davis. Russell Westbrook added 26 points and 10 assists. James, who played just 21 minutes before his ejection, finished with 10 points and five assists.

After the game, Davis said that LeBron attempted to apologize to Stewart immediately after the foul, which led to stitches for Stewart.

"Everyone in the league knows LeBron is not a dirty guy," Davis said.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said maybe this would be a moment that puts some energy into his team.

"To me, it's one of the things that can change the momentum of your season," he said.

Most of the discussion, though, surrounded the big elbow and its surrounding controversy, which had NBA Twitter in a collective frenzy.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.