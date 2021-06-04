National Basketball Association
NBA playoffs: Top moments from Game 6 between Clippers and Mavericks NBA playoffs: Top moments from Game 6 between Clippers and Mavericks
National Basketball Association

NBA playoffs: Top moments from Game 6 between Clippers and Mavericks

15 mins ago

There is one series left to be decided in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and its conclusion might come Friday.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the LA Clippers are looking to stave off elimination at the hands of Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of this Western Conference first-round matchup.

It's do or die for the Clippers on Friday in Dallas, and it's a chance for Dončić to add to his growing legend.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app! 

Here are the best moments from Clippers-Mavericks Game 6:

Tim Hardaway Jr. had the hot hand early for the Mavs, knocking down two 3-pointers to get the home crowd on their feet.

For more up-to-date news on all things Mavericks, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

On the other side, Reggie Jackson caught fire for the Clippers in the opening quarter, leading all scorers with 14 points.

For more up-to-date news on all things Clippers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

And, of course, Dončić was everywhere in the first quarter, with 11 points to lead the Mavericks to a 28-26 lead at the end of the frame.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Quest For The West
National Basketball Association

Quest For The West

Quest For The West
With the Lakers eliminated from the playoffs, which of the five remaining teams has the best shot at reaching the NBA Finals?
1 hour ago
The Ball's In Their Court
National Basketball Association

The Ball's In Their Court

The Ball's In Their Court
Will the Blazers move Damian Lillard or get him some help? Colin Cowherd is among those chiming in after Portland's playoff exit.
2 hours ago
A Note To Fans: Let's Not Mess This Up
National Basketball Association

A Note To Fans: Let's Not Mess This Up

A Note To Fans: Let's Not Mess This Up
The NBA playoffs have been filled with drama, but the recent trend of disturbing fan incidents must stop, Martin Rogers writes.
3 hours ago
The De Facto NBA Finals?
National Basketball Association

The De Facto NBA Finals?

The De Facto NBA Finals?
With the Lakers out and the Sixers hurting, Bucks-Nets should be the best series of the playoffs. Jason McIntyre breaks it down.
6 hours ago
The Legacy Question
National Basketball Association

The Legacy Question

The Legacy Question
After the Lakers' first-round exit, focus quickly turned to LeBron James and how the defeat impacts the story of his career.
9 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks