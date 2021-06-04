National Basketball Association NBA playoffs: Top moments from Game 6 between Clippers and Mavericks 15 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There is one series left to be decided in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and its conclusion might come Friday.

Kawhi Leonard , Paul George and the LA Clippers are looking to stave off elimination at the hands of Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of this Western Conference first-round matchup.

It's do or die for the Clippers on Friday in Dallas, and it's a chance for Dončić to add to his growing legend.

Here are the best moments from Clippers-Mavericks Game 6:

Tim Hardaway Jr. had the hot hand early for the Mavs, knocking down two 3-pointers to get the home crowd on their feet.

On the other side, Reggie Jackson caught fire for the Clippers in the opening quarter, leading all scorers with 14 points.

And, of course, Dončić was everywhere in the first quarter, with 11 points to lead the Mavericks to a 28-26 lead at the end of the frame.

